HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Check the REVISED HBSE Exam Dates here

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Check the REVISED HBSE Practical Exam Dates here. Haryana Board of School Education HBSE has announced the revised HBSE Class 10, 12 theory board exam date sheet today. Download revised HBSE date sheet pdf here.

Check and download the REVISED HBSE Exam Dates here

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board of School Education Revised Date-Sheet (Theory Papers) for Secondary, Senior Secondary Certificate (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement/Mercy Chance) Examination February / March - 2023 has been made available by HBSE on its official website. Previously, Chairman, Board of School Education Haryana, VP Yadav and Secretary, Krishna Kumar had announced the 2023 HBSE exam date sheet on January 11th, 2023.

The annual board matric and intermediate examinations of Haryana Board will commence from February 27th, 2023.

Check the Amendment letter of date sheet Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/HOS) annual Examination Feb./March-2023 to see the announcement about the Revised HBSE date sheet for classes 10, 12.

HBSE Board Exam Start Dates 2023

The HBSE Class 10th board exam will be conducted from February 27, 2023.

The HBSE Class 12th board exam will be conducted from February 27, 2023.

HBSE Board Exam End Dates 2023

The HBSE Class 10th board exam will end on March 25, 2023.

The HBSE Class 12th board exam will end on March 28, 2023.

HBSE Board Exam Timings 2023

According to the updated date sheet of HBSE, all the HBSE board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

Where to download the HBSE Board exam schedule?

The revised and updated HBSE board exam date sheet 2023 is available on the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.

How to download the updated HBSE board exam date sheet 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org

Step 2: Scroll towards the latest notification section

Step 3: Download the latest version of the HBSE date sheet 2023

HBSE Class 10, 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023