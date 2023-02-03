HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Check the REVISED HBSE Exam Dates here

HBSE Date Sheet 2023: Haryana Board of School Education Revised Date-Sheet (Theory Papers) for Secondary, Senior Secondary Certificate (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement/Mercy Chance) Examination February / March - 2023 has been made available by HBSE on its official website. Previously, Chairman, Board of School Education Haryana, VP Yadav and Secretary, Krishna Kumar had announced the 2023 HBSE exam date sheet on January 11th, 2023.
The annual board matric and intermediate examinations of Haryana Board will commence from February 27th, 2023.
Check the Amendment letter of date sheet Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/HOS) annual Examination Feb./March-2023 to see the announcement about the Revised HBSE date sheet for classes 10, 12.
HBSE Board Exam Start Dates 2023
The HBSE Class 10th board exam will be conducted from February 27, 2023.
The HBSE Class 12th board exam will be conducted from February 27, 2023.
HBSE Board Exam End Dates 2023
The HBSE Class 10th board exam will end on March 25, 2023.
The HBSE Class 12th board exam will end on March 28, 2023.
HBSE Board Exam Timings 2023
According to the updated date sheet of HBSE, all the HBSE board exam 2023 will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.
Where to download the HBSE Board exam schedule?
The revised and updated HBSE board exam date sheet 2023 is available on the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.
How to download the updated HBSE board exam date sheet 2023?
Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org
Step 2: Scroll towards the latest notification section
Step 3: Download the latest version of the HBSE date sheet 2023
HBSE Class 10, 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023
|
Date
|
Subject/s (Sr. Secondary)
|
Subject/s (Secondary)
|
27-02-2023
|
Computer Science (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
|
Punjabi (for All Haryana)/ IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
|
28-02-2023
|
---
|
Hindi
|
01-03-2023
|
Retail/ Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English
|
---
|
02-03-2023
|
Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration
|
---
|
03-03-2023
|
Agriculture/ Philosophy
|
Physical & Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance
|
04-03-2023
|
Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)
|
---
|
06-03-2023
|
----
|
English
|
07-03-2023
|
Punjabi
|
---
|
09-03-2023
|
Home Science
|
---
|
10-03-2023
|
Physics / Economics
|
---
|
13-03-2023
|
Political Science
|
---
|
14-03-2023
|
Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology
|
Mathematics
|
15-03-2023
|
English (Core/Elective)
|
---
|
16-03-2023
|
Physical Education
|
---
|
17-03-2023
|
Sociology / Entrepreneurship
|
---
|
18-03-2023
|
Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology
|
Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT&ITES/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel Tourism Hospitality/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services / Patient Care Assistant
|
20-03-2023
|
---
|
Science
|
21-03-2023
|
Mathematics
|
---
|
22-03-2023
|
Geography
|
---
|
24-03-2023
|
Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies
|
---
|
25-03-2023
|
---
|
Social Science
|
27-03-2023
|
Fine Arts (All Options)
|
---
|
28-03-2023
|
History/ Biology
|
--
|
Download HBSE Class 10, 12 Revised Date Sheet 2023