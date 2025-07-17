Haryana CET Cut Off 2025, Check HSSC CET Group C Previous Year Cut off Marks

HSSC CET Cut Off 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission releases Haryana CET cut off after the successful conclusion of the exam. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 26 and 27 at various examination centres to accommodate around 13.7 lakh registered candidates. Individuals scoring equal to or above the cut off marks will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the recruitment process.

To ascertain their chances of clearing the exam, aspirants must be well-versed with the HSSC CET Previous Year Cut Off. The cut off depends on several factors including complexity of the exam, total vacancies available, previous year cut off trend, normalisation, and others. Haryana CET Cut Off 2025 The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) announces category-wise cut-off marks along with the result and final answer key. Usually, it is released two to three months after the conclusion of the exam, which is scheduled for July 26 and 27. HSSC CET Group C Cut Off is determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and more.

Haryana CET Previous Year Question Paper HSSC CET Previous Year Cut Off By analyzing previous year's HSSC CET cut-off, candidates can gauge the score they need to aim for in the written exam. It acquaints them with the competitive nature of the exam, aiding them in setting realistic targets and developing a structured preparation strategy. HSSC CET Cut Off 2024 After analyzing the previous year's cut-off marks, the highest cut-off was observed for Tehsil Welfare Officer, followed by Junior Engineer, and then Assistant Manager. The table below presents the category-wise Haryana CET Group C Cut Off 2024 for all posts. Post Name UR EWS SC BCA BCB Sectional Officer (Civil) (1) 48.75 — — — — Junior Engineer (Civil) (2) 59.475 — — — — Junior Engineer (Civil) (3) 67.275 57 54.6 54.6 55.65 Sectional Officer (Civil) (4) — — — — — Junior Engineer (Civil) (5) — — — — — Assistant Manager (IA) (6) 69.225 61 50.7 52.65 54.6 Junior Engineer (Civil) (7) 62.625 — — — — Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) (8) 55.575 — — — — Junior Engineer (Civil) (9) — — 46.8 — — Junior Engineer (Civil) (10) 61.425 — — — — Junior Engineer (Civil) (11) 48.75 43 — — — Junior Engineer (Civil) (12) 71.175 64 59.475 62.4 63.375 Junior Engineer (Civil) (13) 61.425 — — — — Junior Engineer (Civil) (14) 63.375 48 43.875 39.975 40.05 Supervisor Female (Graduate) (352) 78 — — — — Tehsil Welfare Officer (353) 77.025 76 70.2 72.15 — Ziledar (356) 53.625 — — — — Supervisor (351) 66.3 — 63.375 43.875 — Canal Patwari (324) 63.375 — — — — Senior Scientific Assistant (Spatial Data Security) (51) — — — — — Architectural Assistant (53) 77.025 — — — —

HSSC CET Group C Cut Off 2022 The previous year cut off for Haryana CET Group C exam is tabulated below. For General category, the cut off was 47.5 while for reserved categories, the cut off was 38. Category Cut Off Marks Percentage General Category 47.50 & above 50% & above Reserved Categories (Vertical & Horizontal) 38.00 & above 40% & above How to Download HSSC CET Cut Off PDF With so many websites available on the net, it is difficult for some people to download the cut off marks. If you are one of them, here is a step-by-step process to download Haryana CET Cut Off PDF quickly and easily. Step 1: Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Results” tab.

Step 3: Look for a link that says “Haryana CET 2025 Cut Off PDF”. Once found, click on it to open the PDF.

Step 4: Download the Haryana CET Cutoff PDF and save it for future reference.