Haryana CET Cut Off 2025, Check HSSC CET Group C Previous Year Cut off Marks

HSSC CET Cut Off 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission releases Haryana CET cut off after the successful conclusion of the exam. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 26 and 27 at various examination centres to accommodate around 13.7 lakh registered candidates. Individuals scoring equal to or above the cut off marks will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the recruitment process.
To ascertain their chances of clearing the exam, aspirants must be well-versed with the HSSC CET Previous Year Cut Off. The cut off depends on several factors including complexity of the exam, total vacancies available, previous year cut off trend, normalisation, and others.
Haryana CET Cut Off 2025
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) announces category-wise cut-off marks along with the result and final answer key. Usually, it is released two to three months after the conclusion of the exam, which is scheduled for July 26 and 27. HSSC CET Group C Cut Off is determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and more.
Also, read:
HSSC CET Previous Year Cut Off
By analyzing previous year's HSSC CET cut-off, candidates can gauge the score they need to aim for in the written exam. It acquaints them with the competitive nature of the exam, aiding them in setting realistic targets and developing a structured preparation strategy.
HSSC CET Cut Off 2024
After analyzing the previous year's cut-off marks, the highest cut-off was observed for Tehsil Welfare Officer, followed by Junior Engineer, and then Assistant Manager. The table below presents the category-wise Haryana CET Group C Cut Off 2024 for all posts.
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
EWS
|
SC
|
BCA
|
BCB
|
Sectional Officer (Civil) (1)
|
48.75
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Engineer (Civil) (2)
|
59.475
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Engineer (Civil) (3)
|
67.275
|
57
|
54.6
|
54.6
|
55.65
|
Sectional Officer (Civil) (4)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Engineer (Civil) (5)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Manager (IA) (6)
|
69.225
|
61
|
50.7
|
52.65
|
54.6
|
Junior Engineer (Civil) (7)
|
62.625
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) (8)
|
55.575
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Engineer (Civil) (9)
|
—
|
—
|
46.8
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Engineer (Civil) (10)
|
61.425
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Engineer (Civil) (11)
|
48.75
|
43
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Engineer (Civil) (12)
|
71.175
|
64
|
59.475
|
62.4
|
63.375
|
Junior Engineer (Civil) (13)
|
61.425
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Engineer (Civil) (14)
|
63.375
|
48
|
43.875
|
39.975
|
40.05
|
Supervisor Female (Graduate) (352)
|
78
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Tehsil Welfare Officer (353)
|
77.025
|
76
|
70.2
|
72.15
|
—
|
Ziledar (356)
|
53.625
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Supervisor (351)
|
66.3
|
—
|
63.375
|
43.875
|
—
|
Canal Patwari (324)
|
63.375
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Scientific Assistant (Spatial Data Security) (51)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Architectural Assistant (53)
|
77.025
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
HSSC CET Group C Cut Off 2022
The previous year cut off for Haryana CET Group C exam is tabulated below. For General category, the cut off was 47.5 while for reserved categories, the cut off was 38.
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Percentage
|
General Category
|
47.50 & above
|
50% & above
|
Reserved Categories (Vertical & Horizontal)
|
38.00 & above
|
40% & above
How to Download HSSC CET Cut Off PDF
With so many websites available on the net, it is difficult for some people to download the cut off marks. If you are one of them, here is a step-by-step process to download Haryana CET Cut Off PDF quickly and easily.
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Results” tab.
Step 3: Look for a link that says “Haryana CET 2025 Cut Off PDF”. Once found, click on it to open the PDF.
Step 4: Download the Haryana CET Cutoff PDF and save it for future reference.
Factors Affecting Haryana CET Cut Off Marks
There are several factors influencing cut off marks and understanding them can help you better prepare and set realistic expectations. Here are the key factors that influence HSSC CET cutoff marks.
- Total Number of Candidates: The more people who apply and appear for the exam, the higher the competition, which results in higher cut off.
- Number of Vacancies: If fewer posts are available, only top-ranking candidates get will be shortlisted. This leads to increase in competition level and cut off marks.
- Exam Difficulty Level: A tough paper generally results in a lower cut off, while an easier paper can increase it since more candidates perform well.
- Normalization Process: The commission uses a normalization method if HSSC CET Group C exam is conducted in multiple shifts with different difficulty levels.
- Candidate Categories: Cut off marks are different for each category based on government reservation policies. Usually, the highest cut off goes for UR category followed by OBC or EWS.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation