Haryana CET Cut Off 2025, Check HSSC CET Group C Previous Year Cut off Marks

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission releases the HSSC CET Cut Off 2025 along with the result after completion of each phase. The cut off marks are the minimum number of scores that a candidate must obtain to get selected for the next stage of the selection process. As the exam is scheduled for July 26 and 27, you can check the Haryana CET Previous Year Cut Off for all Group C posts and categories here.

Haryana CET Previous Year Cut Off for Group C Posts
HSSC CET Cut Off 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission releases Haryana CET cut off after the successful conclusion of the exam. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 26 and 27 at various examination centres to accommodate around 13.7 lakh registered candidates. Individuals scoring equal to or above the cut off marks will be eligible to appear for the next stage of the recruitment process.
To ascertain their chances of clearing the exam, aspirants must be well-versed with the HSSC CET Previous Year Cut Off. The cut off depends on several factors including complexity of the exam, total vacancies available, previous year cut off trend, normalisation, and others.

Haryana CET Cut Off 2025

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) announces category-wise cut-off marks along with the result and final answer key. Usually, it is released two to three months after the conclusion of the exam, which is scheduled for July 26 and 27. HSSC CET Group C Cut Off is determined based on several factors, including the number of vacancies, the number of candidates, the difficulty level of the exam, and more.

HSSC CET Previous Year Cut Off

By analyzing previous year's HSSC CET cut-off, candidates can gauge the score they need to aim for in the written exam. It acquaints them with the competitive nature of the exam, aiding them in setting realistic targets and developing a structured preparation strategy.

HSSC CET Cut Off 2024

After analyzing the previous year's cut-off marks, the highest cut-off was observed for Tehsil Welfare Officer, followed by Junior Engineer, and then Assistant Manager. The table below presents the category-wise Haryana CET Group C Cut Off 2024 for all posts.

Post Name

UR

EWS

SC

BCA

BCB

Sectional Officer (Civil) (1)

48.75

Junior Engineer (Civil) (2)

59.475

Junior Engineer (Civil) (3)

67.275

57

54.6

54.6

55.65

Sectional Officer (Civil) (4)

Junior Engineer (Civil) (5)

Assistant Manager (IA) (6)

69.225

61

50.7

52.65

54.6

Junior Engineer (Civil) (7)

62.625

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) (8)

55.575

Junior Engineer (Civil) (9)

46.8

Junior Engineer (Civil) (10)

61.425

Junior Engineer (Civil) (11)

48.75

43

Junior Engineer (Civil) (12)

71.175

64

59.475

62.4

63.375

Junior Engineer (Civil) (13)

61.425

Junior Engineer (Civil) (14)

63.375

48

43.875

39.975

40.05

Supervisor Female (Graduate) (352)

78

Tehsil Welfare Officer (353)

77.025

76

70.2

72.15

Ziledar (356)

53.625

Supervisor (351)

66.3

63.375

43.875

Canal Patwari (324)

63.375

Senior Scientific Assistant (Spatial Data Security) (51)

Architectural Assistant (53)

77.025

HSSC CET Group C Cut Off 2022

The previous year cut off for Haryana CET Group C exam is tabulated below. For General category, the cut off was 47.5 while for reserved categories, the cut off was 38.

Category

Cut Off Marks

Percentage

General Category

47.50 & above

50% & above

Reserved Categories (Vertical & Horizontal)

38.00 & above

40% & above

How to Download HSSC CET Cut Off PDF

With so many websites available on the net, it is difficult for some people to download the cut off marks. If you are one of them, here is a step-by-step process to download Haryana CET Cut Off PDF quickly and easily.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Results” tab.
Step 3: Look for a link that says “Haryana CET 2025 Cut Off PDF”. Once found, click on it to open the PDF.
Step 4: Download the Haryana CET Cutoff PDF and save it for future reference.

Factors Affecting Haryana CET Cut Off Marks

There are several factors influencing cut off marks and understanding them can help you better prepare and set realistic expectations. Here are the key factors that influence HSSC CET cutoff marks.

  1. Total Number of Candidates: The more people who apply and appear for the exam, the higher the competition, which results in higher cut off.
  2. Number of Vacancies: If fewer posts are available, only top-ranking candidates get will be shortlisted. This leads to increase in competition level and cut off marks.
  3. Exam Difficulty Level: A tough paper generally results in a lower cut off, while an easier paper can increase it since more candidates perform well.
  4. Normalization Process: The commission uses a normalization method if HSSC CET Group C exam is conducted in multiple shifts with different difficulty levels.
  5. Candidate Categories: Cut off marks are different for each category based on government reservation policies. Usually, the highest cut off goes for UR category followed by OBC or EWS.

