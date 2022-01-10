Haryana Health Department Recruitment 2022 for 980 Medical Officer (MO) Posts, Apply @haryanahealth.nic.in

Haryana Health Department Recruitment 2022: Director General Health Services, Haryana is inviting online applications for recruitment of Medical Officer (Class 1) in different health institutions on regular basis on the websites of the health department and Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak i.e. haryanahealth.nic.in and uhsr.ac.in. Online Application Link is available from 10 January to 30 January 2022.
Haryana Health Department MO Notification Download
Haryana Health Department MO Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 10 January 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 30 January 2022
Haryana Health Department MO Vacancy Details
Medical Officer (Class 1) - 980
- General - 270
- SC of Haryana - 472
- BCA of Haryana -80
- BCB of Haryana-25
- EWS of Haryana -133
Haryana Health Department MO Salary:
Rs. 56100 – 177500/- (Level-12 as per 7th CPC pay Matrix)
Eligibility Criteria for Haryana Health Department MO Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate in Medicine and Surgery from a recognized university
- Registered as Medical Practitioner with MCI
- Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit
Haryana Health Department MO Age Limit:
22 to 42 years
Haryana Health Department MO Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Test
- Post Graduate Degree
- Post Graduate Diploma
How to Apply for Haryana Health Department MO Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online haryanahealth.nic.in from 10 January to 30 January 2022.