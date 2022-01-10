Haryana Health Department Recruitment 2022 for 980 Medical Officer (MO) Posts, Apply @haryanahealth.nic.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Director General Health Services, Haryana is hiring 980 Medical Officer (Class 1)Check Vacancy, Application Dates, Salary, Qualification, Selection Process Here.

Created On: Jan 10, 2022 12:28 IST
Haryana Health Department Recruitment 2022
Haryana Health Department Recruitment 2022: Director General Health Services, Haryana is inviting online applications for recruitment of Medical Officer (Class 1) in different health institutions on regular basis on the websites of the health department and Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak i.e. haryanahealth.nic.in and uhsr.ac.in. Online Application Link is available from 10 January to 30 January 2022.

Haryana Health Department MO Notification Download

Haryana Health Department MO Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 10 January 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 30 January 2022

Haryana Health Department MO Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Class 1) - 980

  • General - 270
  • SC of Haryana - 472
  • BCA of Haryana -80
  • BCB of Haryana-25
  • EWS of Haryana -133

Haryana Health Department MO Salary:

Rs. 56100 – 177500/- (Level-12 as per 7th CPC pay Matrix)

Eligibility Criteria for Haryana Health Department MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Graduate in Medicine and Surgery from a recognized university
  • Registered as Medical Practitioner with MCI
  • Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit

Haryana Health Department MO Age Limit:

22 to 42 years

Haryana Health Department MO Selection Process 

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  • Written Test
  • Post Graduate Degree
  • Post Graduate Diploma

How to Apply for Haryana Health Department MO Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online haryanahealth.nic.in from 10 January to 30 January 2022.

 

FAQ

What is Haryana MO Age Limit?

18 to 37 years

How to Apply for Haryana Medical Department MO Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online haryanahealth.nic.in from 10 January to 30 January 2022.

What is Haryana MO Salary ?

Rs. 56100 – 177500/-

What is Haryana MO Registration Last Date ?

30 January 2022
