Haryana Health Department Recruitment 2022 for 980 Medical Officer (MO) Posts, Apply @haryanahealth.nic.in

Haryana Health Department Recruitment 2022: Director General Health Services, Haryana is inviting online applications for recruitment of Medical Officer (Class 1) in different health institutions on regular basis on the websites of the health department and Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak i.e. haryanahealth.nic.in and uhsr.ac.in. Online Application Link is available from 10 January to 30 January 2022.

Haryana Health Department MO Notification Download

Haryana Health Department MO Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 10 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 30 January 2022

Haryana Health Department MO Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Class 1) - 980

General - 270

SC of Haryana - 472

BCA of Haryana -80

BCB of Haryana-25

EWS of Haryana -133

Haryana Health Department MO Salary:

Rs. 56100 – 177500/- (Level-12 as per 7th CPC pay Matrix)

Eligibility Criteria for Haryana Health Department MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in Medicine and Surgery from a recognized university

Registered as Medical Practitioner with MCI

Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit

Haryana Health Department MO Age Limit:

22 to 42 years

Haryana Health Department MO Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Test

Post Graduate Degree

Post Graduate Diploma

How to Apply for Haryana Health Department MO Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online haryanahealth.nic.in from 10 January to 30 January 2022.