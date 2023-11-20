Haryana HPSC HCS Notification 2023 Out: Check Application Form Dates Here

Haryana HPSC HCS Notification 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has published a new notification for HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services. Candidates are required to apply online on the website www.hpsc.gov.in. A total of 121 posts will be filled through this exam.

Eligible applicants will called for the prelims exam scheduled to be held on 11 February 2024.Those who clear the prelims exam will be called to appear for the mains exam on 30 and 31 March 2023. The candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card well before the commencement of the Examination. The e-z\dmit Card will be made available on the official website of the Commission for downloading by the candidates. No Admit card will be sent by post.

HPSC HCS 2023 Notification

The notification is released on the official website. The candidates can check the details related to the exam through the provided notice

HPSC HCS Eligibility Criteria 2023

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be a graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognized university.

Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

How to Apply for HPSC HCS 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website (hpsc.gov.in)

Application Fee: