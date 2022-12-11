Haryana Police Recruitment 2022 for Constable Posts: Check Eligibility Here

Haryana Police Recruitment 2022: Haryana Police is looking to recruit candidates for the temporary Constable of Band Staff position. Male candidates interested in this recruitment can apply online at haryanapolice.gov.in. Haryana Police Constable Application Form is available upto 20 December 2022.
Candidates can check the details regarding the Haryana Police such as vacancies, selection criteria and other details below.
Haryana Police Constable Application Form Link
Haryana Police Constable Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application - 20 December 2022
Haryana Police Constable Vacancy Details
Brass Band - 11 Posts of Constable (Male)
- Gen-5
- SC-2
- BCA-1
- BCB-1
- EWS-1
- ESM GEN-1
Pipe Band - 11 Posts of Constable (Male)
- Gen-5
- SC-2
- BCA-1
- BCB-1
- EWS-1
- ESM GEN-1
Haryana Police Constable Salary
Rs. 21700-69100-Level-3, Cell-I with usual allowances.
Haryana Police Constable Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Education Board/Institution which shall be applicable to all the categories.
Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or higher education.
Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
Physical Eligibility
Height:
- General - 170 cm
- Reserve Categories - 168 cm
Chest
- General - 83 cm unexpended to 87 cm expended
- Reserve Categories - 81 cm to 85 cm expended
Selection Criteria for Haryana Police Constable
Knowledge Test (20 Marks): All the candidates shall have to undergo a Knowledge Test (KT) of 20 marks only and the Knowledge Test will largely contain questions about General Knowledge. Maintenance and Management of musical/ban instruments. The standard of questions shall be as expected of an educated person having passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. The medium of examination shall be bilingual i.e. both in Hindi and English. The knowledge Test shall be of objective type having 25 questions of 0.80 marks each and test shall be of 25 minutes in duration.
Physical Screening Test (PST):
Male
Test Distance
- Male - 2.5 KM
- Ex - 1.0 KM
Qualifying Time
- Male - 12 min
- Ex - 5 min
Band Skill Test:
There shall be a Band Skill Test (BST of 60 marks, the candidates shall be tested in proficiency in playing the instruments and interviewed to judge their suitability for the join band staff. The candidates must have knowledge of playing a particular instrument, music reading or must have flair for music.
How to Apply for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?
The candidates are required to click on the link flashing on the homepage of the Haryana Police 'Click here for applying for the post of Constable (Male) for Band Staff in Haryana Police' and sign on the link. AFter login, they are required to submit their details.