Haryana Police Recruitment 2022 for Constable Posts: Check Eligibility Here

Haryana Police Recruitment 2022: Haryana Police is looking to recruit candidates for the temporary Constable of Band Staff position. Male candidates interested in this recruitment can apply online at haryanapolice.gov.in. Haryana Police Constable Application Form is available upto 20 December 2022.

Candidates can check the details regarding the Haryana Police such as vacancies, selection criteria and other details below.

Haryana Police Constable Application Form Link

Haryana Police Constable Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 20 December 2022

Haryana Police Constable Vacancy Details

Brass Band - 11 Posts of Constable (Male)

Gen-5

SC-2

BCA-1

BCB-1

EWS-1

ESM GEN-1

Pipe Band - 11 Posts of Constable (Male)

Gen-5

SC-2

BCA-1

BCB-1

EWS-1

ESM GEN-1

Haryana Police Constable Salary

Rs. 21700-69100-Level-3, Cell-I with usual allowances.

Haryana Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Education Board/Institution which shall be applicable to all the categories.

Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or higher education.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Physical Eligibility

Height:

General - 170 cm

Reserve Categories - 168 cm

Chest

General - 83 cm unexpended to 87 cm expended

Reserve Categories - 81 cm to 85 cm expended

Selection Criteria for Haryana Police Constable

Knowledge Test (20 Marks): All the candidates shall have to undergo a Knowledge Test (KT) of 20 marks only and the Knowledge Test will largely contain questions about General Knowledge. Maintenance and Management of musical/ban instruments. The standard of questions shall be as expected of an educated person having passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. The medium of examination shall be bilingual i.e. both in Hindi and English. The knowledge Test shall be of objective type having 25 questions of 0.80 marks each and test shall be of 25 minutes in duration.

Physical Screening Test (PST):

Male

Test Distance

Male - 2.5 KM

Ex - 1.0 KM

Qualifying Time

Male - 12 min

Ex - 5 min

Band Skill Test:

There shall be a Band Skill Test (BST of 60 marks, the candidates shall be tested in proficiency in playing the instruments and interviewed to judge their suitability for the join band staff. The candidates must have knowledge of playing a particular instrument, music reading or must have flair for music.

How to Apply for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates are required to click on the link flashing on the homepage of the Haryana Police 'Click here for applying for the post of Constable (Male) for Band Staff in Haryana Police' and sign on the link. AFter login, they are required to submit their details.