MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links
News

Tripura Board Exams 2026: TBSE Released Class 10th, 12th Schedule; Exams to Begin from February 25

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 11, 2025, 11:25 IST

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the Class 10th and 12th Board Exam 2026 dates today, November 11, 2025, on its official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in. The Class 12th exams start on February 25, 2026, and the Class 10th exams begin on February 26, 2026. Practical exams are scheduled from November 17 to December 1, 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
TBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam 2026 dates announced by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on November 11, 2025.
TBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam 2026 dates announced by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on November 11, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • TBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam 2026 dates announced by the Tripura Board on November 11, 2025.
  • Class 12th exams begin on February 25, 2026 and Class 10th exams begin on February 26, 2026.
  • Practical exams are scheduled from November 17 to December 1, 2026.

Tripura Board Exams 2026: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Tripura Board Class 10th and 12th Exams 2026 dates today, November 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website of the board to check the datesheet at tbse.tripura.gov.in. The Class 12th higher secondary exams will begin from February 25, 2205 while the Class 10th Madhyamik exams 2026 will begin from February 26, 2026. Around 29,000 students have registered for Class 12 whereas over 38,000 students have registered for Class 10 board exams. The practical exams will be held from November 17 to December 1, 2026.

Tripura Board Exams 2026 Dates 

Check the following table carrying the important exam dates of TBSE Class 10th, 12th exams scheduled for next year: 

Class

Exam Dates

10 Madhyamik

February 25 - March 30, 2026

12 Higher Secondary 

February 26 - March 24, 2026

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News