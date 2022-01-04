List of Home Ministers of India (1947 to 2022)

List of Home Ministers of India: The head of the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India is the Home Minister. The chief responsibility of the Home Minister is to maintain India's internal security and domestic policy. He is assisted by two Ministers of State. Also, civil servants are assigned to them. The Minister is also supported by a number of civilians, scientific, and professional advisors.

There are various departments in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) like the Department of Border Management, dealing with the management of borders, including coastal borders, Department of Internal Security dealing with police, law, and order, and rehabilitation.

Currently, the Union Cabinet Minister of Home Affairs is Amit Shah. The first Home Minister of India was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as Central Cabinet Home Minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru government of the Indian National Congress party. He is also known as Iron Man of India.

Some other people who held the position include Lal Bahadur Shashtri, Indira Gandhi, Charan Singh, P.V Narasimha Rao, L.K Advani, Rajnath Singh, etc. Check the full list of Home Ministers of India below.

List of Home Ministers of India

Name Tenure Political Party Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 2 September 1946 - 15 December 1950 Indian National Congress C. Rajagopalachari 26 December 1950 - 25 October 1951 Indian National Congress Kailash Nath Katju 1951 - 1955 Indian National Congress G. B. Pant 1955 - 1961 Indian National Congress Lal Bahadur Shastri 4 April 1961 - 29 August 1963 Indian National Congress Gulzarilal Nanda 29 August 1963 - 14 November 1966 Indian National Congress Yashwantrao Chavan 14 November 1966 - 27 June 1970



Indian National Congress Indira Gandhi 27 June 1970 - 04 February 1973 Indian National Congress Uma Shankar Dikshit 4 February 1973 - 1974 Indian National Congress Kasu Brahmananda Reddy 1974 - 24 March 1977 Indian National Congress Charan Singh 24 March 1977 - 01 July 1978 Janata Party Morarji Desai 1 July 1978 - 28 July 1979 Janata Party Yashwantrao Chavan 01 July 1978 - 28 July 1979 Janata Party (Secular) Giani Zail Singh 14 January 1980 - 22 June 1982 Indian National Congress Ramaswamy Venkataraman 22 June 1982 - 02 September 1982 Indian National Congress Prakash Chandra Sethi 2 September 1982 - 19 July 1984 Indian National Congress P. V. Narasimha Rao 19 July 1984 - 31 December 1984



Indian National Congress Shankarrao Chavan 31 December 1984 - 12 March 1986 Indian National Congress P. V. Narasimha Rao 12 March 1986 - 12 May 1986 Indian National Congress Sardar Buta Singh 12 May 1986 - 02 December 1989 Indian National Congress Mufti Mohammad Sayeed 1989 - 10 November 1990 Janata Dal Chandra Shekhar 10 November 1990 - 21 June 1991 Samajwadi Janata Party Shankarrao Chavan 21 June 1991 - 16 May 1996 Indian National Congress Murli Manohar Joshi 16 May 1996 - 1 June 1996 Bharatiya Janata Party Indrajit Gupta 29 June 1996 - 19 March 1998 Communist Party of India Lal Krishna Advani 19 March 1998 - 22 May 2004 Bharatiya Janata Party Shivraj Patil 22 May 2004 - 30 November 2008 Indian National Congress P. Chidambaram 30 November 2008 - 31 July 2012 Indian National Congress Sushilkumar Shinde 31 July 2012 - 26 May 2014 Indian National Congress Rajnath Singh 27 May 2014 - 29 May 2019 Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah 30 May 2019 - Incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party

About Interim Government

Interim Government of India was formed on 2nd September 1946 to oversee the transition of the country from a British colony to an independent republic.

It was led by Jawaharlal Nehru and was the only such cabinet in India's history in which arch-rivals Congress and the Muslim League shared power at the Centre. At that time the interim government functioned with a great degree of autonomy and remained in power until the end of British rule. Then, it was succeeded by the Dominions of India and Pakistan.

The Cabinet after October 1946 was as mentioned below:

Congress

Vice President of the Executive Council, External Affairs and Commonwealth Relations: Jawaharlal Nehru

Home Affairs, Information, and Broadcasting: Vallabhbhai Patel

Agriculture and Food: Rajendra Prasad

Education and Arts: C. Rajagopalachari

Defence: Baldev Singh

Industries and Supplies: C. Rajagopalachari

Labour: Jagjivan Ram

Railways and Communications: Asaf Ali

Work, Mines, and Power: C.H. Bhabha

All-India Muslim League

Commerce: Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar

Finance: Liaquat Ali Khan

Health: Ghazanfar Ali Khan

Law: Jogendra Nath Mandal

Posts and Air: Abdur Rab Nishtar

READ| Narendra Modi Biography: Childhood, Family, Education, Political Life, Net Worth & Key Facts