Haryana Postal Circle GDS Result 2020 Out @appost.in, Download Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List for Cycle 2 Here

Haryana Postal Circle GDS Result 2020: India Post, Haryana Circle has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) under Cycle II. A merit list has been prepared by the Haryana Post Office containing the details of all shortlisted candidates. The candidates who have applied for Haryana GDS Recruitment 2020, can download Haryana Post GDS Result from the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in.

Haryana Post GDS Result Link is given below. The candidates can also check the list of selected candidates for Haryana GDS Posts, directly, through the link given below.

Haryana Postal Circle GDS Result 2020 Download

A total of 606 applications are shortlisted for various district of Haryana i.e. such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Hissar, Karnal, Bhiwani and Ambala.. The result of 2 candidates has been withheld as per competent authority orders.

As per Haryana GDS Result Notice, “The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only”.

How to Download Haryana GDS Result 2020 ?

Visit the official website of India Post - appost.in Click on the link ‘Haryana (608Posts)’ given under ‘Result Released’ Tab Haryana GDS PDF will be downloaded Open Haryana Postal Circle PDF File and Check the list of selected candidates

The recruitment is being done for filling up 608 vacancies of GDS Posts such as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak in Haryana Circle.