Haryana PSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2021 Out @hpsc.gov.in, Check Downloading Link

Haryana PSC has released the mains admit card for the posts of HCS (Judicial Branch) - 2021 on its official website-hpsc.gov.in. Check downloading link here.

Haryana PSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission has released the mains admit card for recruitment to the posts of HCS (Judicial Branch) - 2021 for the posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Commission is set to conduct the mains exam from 20 May 2022, which was earlier scheduled from 06 May 2022,

Candidates who have successfully qualified for the mains exam round for the HCS (Judicial Branch) - 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of HPSC.i.e. hpsc.gov.in. In a bid to download the Haryana PSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2021, you will have to visit on the official website of HPSC and you can access the same by scrolling down.

As per the schedule released for the HCS (Judicial Branch) - 2021, the exam for Paper-l(Civil Law-I) will be held on 20 May 2022 and exam for Paper-2 (Civil Law ll) will be held on 21 May 2022. Exam for English Language will be held on 21 May 2022 whereas Exam for Criminal Law is scheduled on 22 May 2022. Exam for Hindi Language will be conducted on 22 May 2022. You can check the details exam scheduled on the official website.

You can download the Haryana PSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.



Process to Download Haryana PSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Haryana PSC.i.e. hpsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Download Admit Card for the posts of HCS (Judicial Branch) Mains Examination - 2021 will be held from 20.05.2022 to 22.05.2022' on the home page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button. The Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download Haryana Judiciary Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Haryana PSC Civil Judge Mains Admit Card 2021