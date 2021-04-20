Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 for JE, Jr Steno, Reporter, Chowkidar, Other: Download Notice @haryanaassembly.gov.in

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification: Haryana Vidhan Sabha or Haryana Assembly, Chandigarh has published a recruitment notification for the post of Reporter (English), Reporter (Hindi), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Scale Stenographer, Record Restorer, Chowkidar and Frash on its website i.e. haryanaassembly.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Haryana Assembly Recruitment in the prescribed format within 15 days from the publication date of the advertisement.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 days from the publication date of the advertisement.

Haryana Assembly Vacancy Details

Reporter - 03 Posts

Junior Engineer - 01 Post

Jr. Scale Stenographer - 01 Post

Record Restorer - 01 Post

Chowkidar - 04 Posts

Frash - 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Haryana Assembly Posts

Educational and Other Qualification:

Reporter (English) - Graduation Degree with English Shorthand @160 wpm and Transcription @40 wpm. Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit upto matric or higher education and knowledge of computer Reporter (Hindi) Graduation Degree with Hindi Shorthand @140 wpm and Transcription @40 wpm. Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit upto matric or higher education and knowledge of computer Junior Engineer (Electrical) - Diploma in Electrical Engineer . Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit upto matric or higher education and knowledge of operating sound eqiupment and repairing Junior Scale Stenographer - Gradution with speed of 100 wpm in Englihs/Hindi in dhorthand and 30 wpm in Englihs/Hindi in Typewriting. Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit upto matric or higher education and knowledge of working of computer Record Restorer - 10th Passed and Knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit upto matric or higher education Chowkidar - 8th Passed. Knowledge of Hindi and English Frash - 8th Passed. Knowledge of Hindi and English

Age Limit:

17 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Haryana Assembly Salary:

Reporter - Rs. 44,900

Junior Engineer - Rs. 35,400

Jr. Scale Stenographer - Rs. 25,500

Record Restorer - Rs. 19,900

Chowkidar and Frash - Rs. 16,900

How to apply for Haryana Assembly Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website (form is also given below) and submit the application form along with the documents to the Secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Chandigarh within 15 days from the publication date of the advertisement by Registered Post only.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment Notification Download



Haryana Vidhan Sabha Application Form

.