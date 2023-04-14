HBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Haryana Board Class 10 Latest News and Toppers List

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will declare the class 10th result tentatively in May 2023. However, an official update is still awaited regarding the release of HBSE 10th result 2023 date and time. The students can check the result online at bseh.org.in. To check the result, students have to use their roll number in the login window. Last year, the board released the HBSE class 10th result on June 17, 2022. The pass percentage of regular students in was 73.18% whereas 92.96% of private students passed the exam. Also, 70.50% of boys have passed in HBSE class 10 result whereas 76.26% qualified.  

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time 

BSEH announces the class 10th result date on the official website. Along with the date of the HBSE result, students can also check the upcoming events and exam result dates below: 

Career Counseling

Events 

Dates 

Haryana Board 10th Exam 

February 27 to March 25, 2023

HBSE 10th

May/June 2023

BSEH 10th re-evaluation exam

June 2023

Haryana Board 10 revaluation result

June 2023

HBSE 10th compartment exam

June/July 2023

HBSE Board 10th compartment result

June/July 2023

Official Links To Check HBSE 10th Result 2023 Online

Haryana Board releases the class 10th result online on the official website. To get result through the official websites, the students need to enter their roll number. They can check their results on the below-mentioned websites: 

  • bseh.org.in 2022
  • bsehexam.org

How to Check HBSE 10th Result 2023 Online? 

To check as well as download the Haryana Board result for class 10th, students will have to visit the official website that is mentioned above. Go through the steps to know how to check HBSE class 10th result: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: bseh.org
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Haryana Board 10th result link
  • Step 3: The result login window will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Now, enter the roll number and date of birth
  • Step 5: Click on Find result. BSEH 10th result will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Download the result and take a printout of it 

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Students who are not happy with their scores can able to apply for revaluation. This facility will be available a few days after the declaration of the Haryana Board 10th result. The request for revaluation must be done within one or two weeks of the declaration of result. Students also have to pay a particular amount per subject for the revaluation of the answer booklets. It is expected that Haryana Board class 10 re-evaluation result can be announced in June 2023. 

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 

Students who are not able to pass one or two subjects can apply for a compartment exam. They have to fill up the application form and pay the specified fees to apply for the compartment exam. It is expected that the Haryana Board 10th compartment exam will be held in July 2023. The compartment result is likely to be released in July/August. 

Previous Year HBSE Class 10th Statistics

As per the released data of HBSE, last year, the pass percentage of private schools was 88.21% and govt schools was 63.54%. Here, students can check the BSEH 10 result statistics of the last few years: 

Years

Overall pass percentage

Pass% of Boys

Pass% of Girls

2022

Private schools: 88.21%

Govt. schools: 63.54%

70.50%

76.26%

2021

100%

100%

100%

2020

64.59 %

Number of Boys - 1,11,751

Number of Boys - 1,52,262

2019

57.39%

-

-

2018

51.15%

47.61%

55.34%

2017

97%

95%

96%

2016

96.45%

95.27%

94.68%

2015

93.48%

92.37%

91.89%

2014

90.45%

90.67%

89.7%

HBSE 10th Result Toppers List

The toppers for the Haryana Board examination is released along with the result. In 2022, Amisha secured 1st rank whereas Sunaina, Khushi and Majnu obtained 2nd rank. Check the toppers from the table provided below: 

Rank

Topper’s names

Marks

1

Amisha

499

2

Sunaina

497

2

Khushi

497

2

Majnu

497

3

Suhani

496

3

Reena

496

3

Love Kush

496

3

Himanshi

496

3

Himani

496

FAQ

When will HBSE 10th Result 2023 be declared?

Haryana Board class 10th result is expected to be announced in May/June in online mode.

What is the expected HBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time?

As of now, the Haryana Board 10th result date and time is still awaited. However, class 10th result is likely to be released by May/June 2023.

How to check HBSE Board class 10th result 2023?

To check 10th result, students have to visit the official website:bseh.org.in.

What if I am unable to pass in one subject in Haryana 10th result 2023?

Such students can appear for class 10 compartment exams expected to be held in June/July.

Can we check our exam copies or verify our marks after the HBSE board announces the 10th result?

Yes, students can apply for Haryana 10th result revaluation for verification of their marks.

When will the HBSE board class 10th compartment exam 2023 be conducted?

The exam is expected to be held in June/July. However, an official update is still awaited.

