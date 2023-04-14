HBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Haryana Board Class 10 Latest News and Toppers List

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will declare the class 10th result tentatively in May 2023. However, an official update is still awaited regarding the release of HBSE 10th result 2023 date and time. The students can check the result online at bseh.org.in. To check the result, students have to use their roll number in the login window. Last year, the board released the HBSE class 10th result on June 17, 2022. The pass percentage of regular students in was 73.18% whereas 92.96% of private students passed the exam. Also, 70.50% of boys have passed in HBSE class 10 result whereas 76.26% qualified.

BSEH announces the class 10th result date on the official website. Along with the date of the HBSE result, students can also check the upcoming events and exam result dates below:

Events Dates Haryana Board 10th Exam February 27 to March 25, 2023 HBSE 10th May/June 2023 BSEH 10th re-evaluation exam June 2023 Haryana Board 10 revaluation result June 2023 HBSE 10th compartment exam June/July 2023 HBSE Board 10th compartment result June/July 2023

Official Links To Check HBSE 10th Result 2023 Online

Haryana Board releases the class 10th result online on the official website. To get result through the official websites, the students need to enter their roll number. They can check their results on the below-mentioned websites:

bseh.org.in 2022

bsehexam.org

How to Check HBSE 10th Result 2023 Online?

To check as well as download the Haryana Board result for class 10th, students will have to visit the official website that is mentioned above. Go through the steps to know how to check HBSE class 10th result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bseh.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Haryana Board 10th result link

Step 3: The result login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, enter the roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on Find result. BSEH 10th result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout of it

HBSE 10th Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Students who are not happy with their scores can able to apply for revaluation. This facility will be available a few days after the declaration of the Haryana Board 10th result. The request for revaluation must be done within one or two weeks of the declaration of result. Students also have to pay a particular amount per subject for the revaluation of the answer booklets. It is expected that Haryana Board class 10 re-evaluation result can be announced in June 2023.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023

Students who are not able to pass one or two subjects can apply for a compartment exam. They have to fill up the application form and pay the specified fees to apply for the compartment exam. It is expected that the Haryana Board 10th compartment exam will be held in July 2023. The compartment result is likely to be released in July/August.

Previous Year HBSE Class 10th Statistics

As per the released data of HBSE, last year, the pass percentage of private schools was 88.21% and govt schools was 63.54%. Here, students can check the BSEH 10 result statistics of the last few years:

Years Overall pass percentage Pass% of Boys Pass% of Girls 2022 Private schools: 88.21% Govt. schools: 63.54% 70.50% 76.26% 2021 100% 100% 100% 2020 64.59 % Number of Boys - 1,11,751 Number of Boys - 1,52,262 2019 57.39% - - 2018 51.15% 47.61% 55.34% 2017 97% 95% 96% 2016 96.45% 95.27% 94.68% 2015 93.48% 92.37% 91.89% 2014 90.45% 90.67% 89.7%

HBSE 10th Result Toppers List

The toppers for the Haryana Board examination is released along with the result. In 2022, Amisha secured 1st rank whereas Sunaina, Khushi and Majnu obtained 2nd rank. Check the toppers from the table provided below:

Rank Topper’s names Marks 1 Amisha 499 2 Sunaina 497 2 Khushi 497 2 Majnu 497 3 Suhani 496 3 Reena 496 3 Love Kush 496 3 Himanshi 496 3 Himani 496

