HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Expected by May 14 bseh.org.in, Check BSEH Updates Here

HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The board will announce the results for classes 10th and 12th in May. Students can check their scores online at bseh.org.in. Know the expected result date here

HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana will announce the HBSE result anytime soon now. As per media reports, it is expected that the results will be declared by May 14, 2023. However, BSEH has not yet confirmed the date and time for the announcement of Haryana Board classes 10th and 12th results 2023.

The students can download their marksheet online on the official website :bseh.org.in. The BSEH class 12th exam was conducted from February 27 to March 28, 2023, for over 2 to 3 lakh students. Whereas for class 10th exam was held from February 27 to March 25, 2023. This year 2,63,409 students appeared for the exam.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

As per past trends, the results is announced via press conference. Soon after that the result link is activated on the official website. Here, students can check the table to know the expected date and time:

Events Classes 10th Classes 12th Result Date May 14, 2023 (Expected) May 14, 2023 (Expected) Exam Date February 27 to March 25, 2023 February 27 to March 28, 2023

How to Check Haryana Board Result 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 in Online mode?

Students can download their bseh.org.in result 10th and 12th online through the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check Haryana board result in online mode here:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Haryana Board class 10th and 12th result link

Step 3: The result window will appear.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on -Find result.

Step 6: Take a screenshot and save it for future reference.

What details will be mentioned on the HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Students must ensure that all the details provided in the BSEH 10th and 12th results are correct. In case of any error, they can contact the respective schools. Based on last year's result, here we have provided the details that will be mentioned on it:

Name of the Student

Registration Number

Roll Number

District

Marks obtained in theory

Marks secured in practical subjects

Stream of the student

CGPA

Result Status

Subjects in which a student have appeared/ opted for the exams

Total Marks obtained

Category of Student

Grade

