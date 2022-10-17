HCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2022 For 84 Graduate Engineer Post: Pay Scale Rs.40000-140000, Check Eligibility

HCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), a Miniratna (Category I), incorporated as a Government of India Enterprise has published notification in the Employment News (15 to 21 October) 2022 for the recruitment of Graduate Engineer Trainee in various disciplines / cadres. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 October 2022.
The selection process for the HCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2022 will be based on a two-step process based on the weightage including GATE Score / Marks and Personal Interview.
Applying candidates should have qualified the GATE Examination and has valid GATE-2022 and / or GATE-2021 Score in the same discipline as the qualifying degree discipline mentioned in notification.
Notification Details HCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2022:
Advt. No. Estt. /1/2013/2022-23
Important Date HCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2022:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 October 2022
Vacancy Details HCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2022:
Discipline / Cadre wise vacancies
Mining- 39
Survey- 02
Geology- 06
Concentrator- 06
Electrical-11
Civil- 05
Mechanical-12
Instrumentation- 02
System-01
Eligibility Criteria HCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification
Applicant should have qualified the GATE Examination and has valid GATE-2022
and / or GATE-2021 Score in the same discipline as the qualifying degree discipline.
Obtained 60% marks (55% for SC/ST) in aggregate in the qualifying
degree mentioned in the essential qualification.
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Compensation Package
Candidates selected finalyl will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.40000-3%-140000/-
during one year of training with starting basis pay of Rs.40,000/- irrespective of
their previous experience or last drawn basic pay in previous organization.
Click Here: HCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2022 PDF
How To Apply HCL Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts of Graduate Engineer Trainee after visiting on HCL website (www.hindustancopper.com) under career section on or before 31 October 2022.