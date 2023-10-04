Highest Paying Jobs in India: Careers in fields like product manager, data scientist, Software Developer, Chartered Accountant etc are among the highest paid jobs in India currently. Students who are confused about career choices after 10+2 or graduation can dive deep into these fields.

Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in India: In today’s socio economic scenario, it is hard to find jobs that are suitable for us and pays well too. Many students who are now in school can struggle with career choices, high paying jobs are something that might interest them and motivate them to study and achieve their goals.

While the salary of a particular profession might vary in regards to your educational qualification, experience and location, if you are good at your work you may grab one of the highest paying jobs of India.

Below listed are 10 highest paying jobs of India that you might be interested to choose as a career in 2023:

1. Product Manager

Product design, development, and management are emerging at the forefront of the Indian business very quickly, raising demand for the job of the Product Manager.

These professionals are responsible for establishing strategy, marketing, feature definition, and forecasting products.

Educational Qualification B. Tech/Computer Science degree

MBA

Certificate of Product Management Average Salary Range 7-26 LPA Top Hiring Companies Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, Salesforce, and Uber including others

2. Medical professionals

Medical profession is considered one of the most noble professions to endure. Amidst the pandemic, this profession has come across as one of the most important careers in our society.

Educational Qualification MD/MBBS/ NEET qualification Average Salary Range 7-20+ LPA Top Hiring Companies AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Fortis, Apollo, Max and Columbia Asia Top Job Locations All India

3. Blockchain developers

Blockchain developers are in charge of designing, constructing, and maintaining distributed ledger systems that allow for trustless collaboration and safe transactions.

Educational Qualification B.Tech/ Computer Science Degree Average Salary Range 8-45 LPA Top Hiring Companies Auxesis, Cognizant, NTT Data, Capgemini, and Hitachi Top Job Locations New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune

4. Data Scientist

This career option has become one of the most popular career choices since 2020. Data Scientist, termed "the most promising career" by LinkedIn, is a professional who collects, analyses, and analyses massive volumes of data in an organisation.

Educational Qualification B.Tech/ Computer Science Degree Average Salary Range 10-25 LPA Top Hiring Companies Amazon, Procter & Gamble, and Walmart Labs. Top Job Locations New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune

5. Software Developer(Full Stack)

Software Developers, including Full Stack Software Developers, are in high demand, and it is one of the highest paying careers in India. Full Stack Developers are professionals who create both the front and back ends of software or websites.

Educational Qualification B.Tech/ Computer Science Degree Average Salary Range 9+ LPA Top Hiring Companies Barclays, Dell, IBM, Siemens, BNY Mellon Top Job Locations New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune

6. Machine Learning Engineer

Machine Learning (ML) is a subset of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that has grown in popularity across industries. Machine Learning professionals conduct statistical studies and create ML programmes and algorithms that can be used for business purposes.

Educational Qualification B.Tech/ Computer Science Degree Average Salary Range 7+ LPA Top Hiring Companies IBM, Zycus, Bosch, and SAP Top Job Locations New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune

7. Chartered Accountant(CA)

Chartered Accountants (CA) are an important part of every industry, as monetary regulation and management is required everywhere. These professionals work as financial consultants, advising clients on how to manage their money effectively.

Educational Qualification Pass CA course regulated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Average Salary Range 9-35 LPA Top Hiring Companies Standard Chartered, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, KPMG, and BDO Top Job Locations Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune

8.Marketing Manager

A Marketing Manager develops and implements a company's marketing strategies in order to meet customer needs and maximize revenues. They work across all industry sectors, and the job function is expanding by leaps and bounds.

Educational Qualification A bachelor's degree in Marketing Management or Business Administration

MBA Salary Range 12+ LPA Top Hiring Companies IBM, Amazon, Flipkart, TCS, and Tata Motors Top Job Locations Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

9. AI(Artificial Intelligence) Engineer

An artificial intelligence (AI) engineer is a specialist who develops intelligent software systems that can learn, modify, and improve over time. If you want to know more jobs regarding Artificial Intelligence.

Check out: Careers After AI: Top 5 Jobs For Future

Educational Qualification B.Tech/ Computer Science Degree Average Salary Range 7-40 LPA Top Hiring Companies Oracle, Amazon, Google, Deloitte, IBM, and Intel Corporation Top Job Locations New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune

10. Business Analyst

A business analyst examines an organization's processes, systems, and operational models to determine its performance. They can assist a company in making better business decisions and improving its performance. In India, a career as a business analyst is very rewarding, with earnings among the highest in the market.