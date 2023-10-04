Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in India: In today’s socio economic scenario, it is hard to find jobs that are suitable for us and pays well too. Many students who are now in school can struggle with career choices, high paying jobs are something that might interest them and motivate them to study and achieve their goals.
While the salary of a particular profession might vary in regards to your educational qualification, experience and location, if you are good at your work you may grab one of the highest paying jobs of India.
Below listed are 10 highest paying jobs of India that you might be interested to choose as a career in 2023:
1. Product Manager
Product design, development, and management are emerging at the forefront of the Indian business very quickly, raising demand for the job of the Product Manager.
These professionals are responsible for establishing strategy, marketing, feature definition, and forecasting products.
|
Educational Qualification
|
|
Average Salary Range
|
7-26 LPA
|
Top Hiring Companies
|
Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Flipkart, Salesforce, and Uber including others
2. Medical professionals
Medical profession is considered one of the most noble professions to endure. Amidst the pandemic, this profession has come across as one of the most important careers in our society.
|
Educational Qualification
|
MD/MBBS/ NEET qualification
|
Average Salary Range
|
7-20+ LPA
|
Top Hiring Companies
|
AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), Fortis, Apollo, Max and Columbia Asia
|
Top Job Locations
|
All India
3. Blockchain developers
Blockchain developers are in charge of designing, constructing, and maintaining distributed ledger systems that allow for trustless collaboration and safe transactions.
|
Educational Qualification
|
B.Tech/ Computer Science Degree
|
Average Salary Range
|
8-45 LPA
|
Top Hiring Companies
|
Auxesis, Cognizant, NTT Data, Capgemini, and Hitachi
|
Top Job Locations
|
New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune
4. Data Scientist
This career option has become one of the most popular career choices since 2020. Data Scientist, termed "the most promising career" by LinkedIn, is a professional who collects, analyses, and analyses massive volumes of data in an organisation.
|
Educational Qualification
|
B.Tech/ Computer Science Degree
|
Average Salary Range
|
10-25 LPA
|
Top Hiring Companies
|
Amazon, Procter & Gamble, and Walmart Labs.
|
Top Job Locations
|
New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune
5. Software Developer(Full Stack)
Software Developers, including Full Stack Software Developers, are in high demand, and it is one of the highest paying careers in India. Full Stack Developers are professionals who create both the front and back ends of software or websites.
|
Educational Qualification
|
B.Tech/ Computer Science Degree
|
Average Salary Range
|
9+ LPA
|
Top Hiring Companies
|
Barclays, Dell, IBM, Siemens, BNY Mellon
|
Top Job Locations
|
New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune
6. Machine Learning Engineer
Machine Learning (ML) is a subset of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that has grown in popularity across industries. Machine Learning professionals conduct statistical studies and create ML programmes and algorithms that can be used for business purposes.
|
Educational Qualification
|
B.Tech/ Computer Science Degree
|
Average Salary Range
|
7+ LPA
|
Top Hiring Companies
|
IBM, Zycus, Bosch, and SAP
|
Top Job Locations
|
New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune
7. Chartered Accountant(CA)
Chartered Accountants (CA) are an important part of every industry, as monetary regulation and management is required everywhere. These professionals work as financial consultants, advising clients on how to manage their money effectively.
|
Educational Qualification
|
Pass CA course regulated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
|
Average Salary Range
|
9-35 LPA
|
Top Hiring Companies
|
Standard Chartered, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, KPMG, and BDO
|
Top Job Locations
|
Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune
8.Marketing Manager
A Marketing Manager develops and implements a company's marketing strategies in order to meet customer needs and maximize revenues. They work across all industry sectors, and the job function is expanding by leaps and bounds.
|
Educational Qualification
|
|
Salary Range
|
12+ LPA
|
Top Hiring Companies
|
IBM, Amazon, Flipkart, TCS, and Tata Motors
|
Top Job Locations
|
Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
9. AI(Artificial Intelligence) Engineer
An artificial intelligence (AI) engineer is a specialist who develops intelligent software systems that can learn, modify, and improve over time. If you want to know more jobs regarding Artificial Intelligence.
Check out: Careers After AI: Top 5 Jobs For Future
|
Educational Qualification
|
B.Tech/ Computer Science Degree
|
Average Salary Range
|
7-40 LPA
|
Top Hiring Companies
|
Oracle, Amazon, Google, Deloitte, IBM, and Intel Corporation
|
Top Job Locations
|
New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune
10. Business Analyst
A business analyst examines an organization's processes, systems, and operational models to determine its performance. They can assist a company in making better business decisions and improving its performance. In India, a career as a business analyst is very rewarding, with earnings among the highest in the market.
|
Educational Qualification
|
Bachelor's degree in economics, finance, computer science, data science, statistics, information management, or a similar field
|
Salary Range
|
7+ LPA
|
Top Hiring Companies
|
Microsoft, Citi, Accenture, Mu Sigma, Wipro and Amazon
|
Top Job Locations
|
New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai