HITS inauguration of School of Pharmacy

HINDUSTAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE (HITS), Chennai has added another flagship program to their list, Bachelor of Pharmacy approved by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). The launching ceremony of the School of Pharmacy took place on the 7th of July 2023 at Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science, Padur campus. Chief guest of the event was Dr. V. Ravichandran, Director of National Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research (NIPER), and Mr. Charles Jesudasan, General Manager of JOGO Health was the Guest of Honour. The event was presided by Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese - Chancellor HITS, Mr. Ashok Verghese  Pro Chancellor, Dr. S.N. Sridhara - Vice Chancellor and Dr. R.W. Alexander Jesudasan and the other management members of HITS has graced the occasion.

Bachelor of Pharmacy is a 4 years undergraduate degree that teaches students about drug synthesis, dosage formulation, analyzing the chemical nature and preclinical testing of new drugs. Apart from the technical aspects of pharmacy, B Pharmacy also talks about marketing of pharmaceutical products and patenting of new drugs. For anyone who aspires to be a Pharmacist today, it is mandatory to undertake this course so that they have thorough and in-depth knowledge of this science and medicine.

The chief guest of the event Prof. Dr. V. Ravichandiran while addressing the audience spoke about how excited he was to be part of the inauguration and how it was an apt course as India is the pharma hub of the world. He also talked about Indias rich heritage and how the superficial understanding we have towards certain practices of India is hampering Indias rise in the healthcare sector. He emphasised on the need for more research- a need to go beyond generic medicine, improve value of the pharmacy sector and become a technology leader in healthcare.

Mr. Charles Jesudasan the guest of honour, talked about why the course would be beneficial to students due to exponential growth of the healthcare sector, pharma sector and digital health as well as the need for developing soft skills including leadership, innovation and collaborations. He also applauded the decision to launch the pharmacy programme as it is the right time for India to take the lead in developing in this area.

Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chancellor HITS while speaking highlighted about the Hindustan Group of Institutions and gave a brief about the future of the school of Allied Health Sciences. Chancellor of HITS, in his presidential address welcomed the students who had joined the pharmacy programme to embark on a journey to shape the future of pharmacy. The new programme marks the beginning of a new chapter in ensuring quality patient care. Students should utilise the transformative and holistic learning opportunities and the comprehensive curriculum designed for the programme. Privilege always comes with great responsibility so students should adapt, innovate and contribute to the society. He also talked about the sustainable future of healthcare with India leading the pack with a proposed revenue growth of 50 billion dollars and expected to reach 65 billion dollars by 2024 and 130 billion dollars by 2030. He motivated the students to redefine standards, learn beyond the classroom walls, support and inspire one another for the betterment of healthcare in our region.

Prof. V. Ravichandran, Mr. Charles Jesudasan, Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese- Chancellor and the management members of HITS released the B.Pharm brochure from the School of Pharmacy.

HINDUSTAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE (HITS),is a leading prestigious and recognized institution in India, located at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Founded in 1985, by the visionary founder Late Dr. KCG Verghese, whose motto was TO MAKE EVERY MAN A SUCCESS AND NO MAN A FAILURE, HITS has grown to become one of the leading institutions in Southern India. It offers a wide spectrum of Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, Research & Doctoral Programmes in diverse fields of Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Management, Law, Fashion Design, Aviation, Applied Sciences, Allied Sciences, and Arts and Sciences. HITS is a part of the renowned Hindustan Group of Institutions which caters to the academic needs of over 18,000 students. HITS is endowed with several notable accolades and rankings by renowned organisations across the globe. Being a global university, the programmes offered by them have substantial recognition by all the accreditation agencies around the globe. HITS was recently accredited internationally by the IET (UK) for its engineering programs.

