How to Become SBI PO? Steps & Benefits of Becoming a Probationary Officer

How to become an SBI PO? This is the foremost thing that crosses a candidate’s mind who has made the decision to become SBI Probationary Officer. They must be between 18 to 30 years old and complete their graduation in any discipline from a recognised university.

SBI PO as a career is among the most sought-after opportunities for candidates aspiring for government jobs in the banking sector. SBI PO as a career offers you a lucrative salary, perks, facilities and career growth as compared to any other bank in India. Candidates selected as SBI Probationary Officers receive the highest salaries compared to other nationalized banks, with a starting salary of Rs 41,960. As per the revised Bipartite Settlement, the basic SBI PO Salary is Rs 41,960 with 4 advanced increments. They will also be entitled to various perks and allowances like medical insurance, travel allowance, HRA etc.

Also, SBI PO offers promising career opportunities where candidates can scale up to the Chairman position or get posted in an overseas branch. If you are also tempted to become an SBI PO and looking for a step-by-step guide to help you navigate through the journey, we have got you covered. Scroll through this article to know how to become an SBI PO so that you can grab the most coveted position easily!

SBI PO Eligibility

The first and foremost step to becoming an SBI PO is to satisfy the eligibility criteria set by the State Bank of India. Candidates who fail to meet the SBI PO eligibility criteria will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

SBI PO Nationality

Candidate must be a,

Citizen of India;

Subject of Bhutan/Nepal;

Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1st January 1962 intending to permanently settle down;

Person of Indian Origin (PIO) who has migrated from Burma, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, or East African countries of Zaire, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Ethiopia, and Malawi, with the intention of permanent settlement in India

SBI PO Age Limit

SBI PO Age Limit is one of the most important criteria that candidates need to fulfil. To become an SBI PO, they must fall within the prescribed age bracket i.e. 18 to 30 years. However, the age limit for reserved categories will differ as per the age relaxation norms which are tabulated below.

Category SBI PO Age relaxation SC/ST 5 years Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years PwBD (SC/ ST) 15 years PwBD (OBC) 13 years PwBD (Gen/EWS) 10 years Ex-Servicemen 5 years

SBI PO Educational Qualifications

In order to satisfy this criterion, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/College/Institute. Those who are in the final year/semester of their Graduation are also eligible, however, they will be asked to produce proof of passing the final examination during the document verification round.

SBI PO Syllabus

Once you are familiar with the eligibility criteria, you must go through the SBI PO Syllabus. Having a thorough understanding of the curriculum will help you pave the path to success. SBI PO Syllabus is divided into two stages- Prelims and Mains which are designed to test candidates’ aptitude, knowledge and mental ability. These two stages are further categorized into different sections.

Aspirants must have an in-depth knowledge of the SBI PO Syllabus in order to outrank others and become an SBI PO.

SBI PO Prelims Syllabus

The SBI PO Prelims Syllabus constitutes three sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. There will be 100 questions asked in the exam and each question will carry a weightage of 2 marks. Check out the subject-wise SBI PO Prelims Syllabus below.

SBI PO Prelims Syllabus 2023 Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning English Mixtures & Allegations Alphanumeric Series Synonyms and Antonyms Profit & Loss Logical Reasoning Cloze Test Simplification Directions Reading Comprehension Permutation, Combination & Probability Seating Arrangement Para jumbles Time, Work & Distance Ranking & Order Vocabulary Number Series Alphabet Test Paragraph Completion SI & CI Data Sufficiency Error Spotting Mensuration Coding Sentence Completion Ration & Proportion Syllogism Tenses

SBI PO Mains Syllabus

Aspirants who will clear the SBI PO Prelims will be asked to appear for the Mains exam. It is divided into 4 sections - Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, and English Language. A total of 155 questions will be there, carrying a weightage of 200 marks. It will also consist of two descriptive questions for 50 marks.

SBI PO Syllabus Mains Data Analysis & Interpretation Reasoning General/Economy/Banking Awareness English Language Computer Tabular Graph Verbal Reasoning Current Affairs Reading Comprehension Internet Data Sufficiency Syllogism Financial Awareness Grammar Number System Bar Graph Seating Arrangement General Knowledge Verbal Ability Keyboard Shortcuts Charts & Tables Coding Static Awareness Vocabulary Computer Abbreviation Missing Case DI Double Lineup Banking Terminologies Sentence Improvement Microsoft Office Radar Graph Caselet Scheduling Banking Awareness Word Association Computer Hardware Probability Input Output Principles of Insurance Para Jumbles Computer Software Line Graph Blood Relations Error Spotting Terminologies Let it Case DI Directions and Distances Cloze Test Networking Permutation and Combination Ordering and Ranking Fill in the blanks Memory

Tips to become SBI PO

Approximately 10 lakhs of candidates appear for SBI PO exam, however, only a few are able to sail through it. Hence, it is imperative to follow the right SBI PO preparation strategy and tips to prepare for the exam in an efficient and effective manner. Listed below are a few preparation tips that one must follow to become an SBI Probationary Officer.

Create a study plan

There’s a saying that goes, “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four hours sharpening the axe.” This means it is nearly impossible to crack any competitive exam without having a proper strategy in place. So, the first and foremost thing that every aspirant must do is to create a study plan, allotting equal time to all the sections, and adhere to it.

Understanding the SBI PO Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Having a thorough understanding of the SBI PO exam pattern and syllabus will help you channelize your efforts in the right direction. It will acquaint you with the subjects, section-wise weightage, and marking scheme which can help you devise an effective preparation strategy to cover the entire curriculum comprehensively.

Solving SBI PO Previous Year Question Paper

Attempting SBI PO Previous year papers will help you understand the types of questions asked and important topics that are frequently asked in the exam. It will also give you a reality check of your preparation level and the areas you are weak in.

Refer to the Best SBI PO Books

With a plethora of books available in the market, it often gets confusing for the candidates which books to opt for. If you are also one of them, fret not, as here we have mentioned the best SBI PO books for all the subjects. These books cover the entire syllabus in a detailed manner to give you a better understanding of the topics and help you become SBI PO easily.

English: Objective English for Competitive Examination by Hari Mohan Prasad, Uma Sinha

Numerical Ability: Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by R S Aggarwal

Reasoning Ability: A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal and Non-Verbal by B.S. Sijwali and Indu Sijwali

Attempt Mock Test

After completing the entire curriculum, candidates are advised to solve online mock tests. Attempting SBI PO mock tests will acquaint you with the areas you are lagging in. It will also enhance your time management skills and boost your confidence.

Revision is a must

Last but not least, it is mandatory to revise the topics regularly. It will help you retain the topics for a longer period of time, enabling you to attempt the maximum number of questions.

Benefits of Becoming an SBI Probationary Officer

Candidates who are hired as SBI Probationary officers get lucrative salary packages and incentives along with various perks and benefits. Going by the official notification, the SBI PO salary per annum ranges between Rs. 8.20 lakhs to Rs. 13.08 lakhs, depending on the place of job posting. They will be drawing a monthly salary of Rs 41,960, inclusive of all the allowances.

Top Reasons to Become SBI PO

The State Bank Of India opens doors to a wide range of prestigious job profiles in the banking sector. Among these, the SBI PO stands out and is considered as a highly sought-after job in India. Listed below are some of the reasons why SBI PO is considered to be a great career choice by candidates.

Job Security: Being an SBI PO gives a strong sense of job security. Once hired, an SBI PO serves till the age of 60 and gets a monthly pension after retirement.

Lucrative Salary Package: SBI Probationary Officers are paid well and they are also entitled to various perks and allowances that make this job a highly payable one.

Medical facilities: Another benefit of becoming an SBI PO is that you don’t have to worry about paying your hospital bills, the government will pay for it.

Great Work-Life Balance: After getting appointed, an SBI PO has to work for 7 to 8 hours and the usual working hours will be from 10 am to 5 pm. Hence, you can still spend some time with your near and dear ones.

Quick Promotions: Upon becoming an SBI PO, candidates can expect a well-defined career growth trajectory with various opportunities for advancement. Here is an overview of the career growth of an SBI Probationary Officer.

First Promotion - Assistant Manager (JMGS – I)

Second Promotion - Deputy Manager (MMGS)

Third Promotion - Manager (MMGS)

Fourth Promotion - Chief Manager (MMGS)

Fifth Promotion - Assistant General Manager (SMGS)

Sixth Promotion - Deputy General Manager (TEGS)

Seventh Promotion - Chief General Manager (TEGS)

Eighth Promotion - General Manager (TEGS)

Ninth Promotion - Chief General Manager

Tenth Promotion - Deputy Managing Director

Eleventh Promotion - Managing Director

Twelfth Promotion - Chairman

Apart from faster promotions and career growth, SBI also gives a chance to deserving candidates to showcase their talent on the international level. It provides foreign postings to selected candidates who have outperformed others. The State Bank of India has 51 overseas branches, offering ample foreign postings for deserving candidates.

So, to cut the story short, there are numerous reasons and benefits of becoming an SBI PO. If you are also tempted and aspire to become an SBI PO, start preparing now!