How to Join the Indian Navy after Engineering? Know Eligibility, Salary & Selection Process

How to Join the Indian Navy after Engineering? Know how to join the Indian Navy after completing Engineering. Check the salary, job responsibilities, posting, pay scale, etc. in the Indian Army for Engineering Scholars.

How to Join the Indian Navy after Engineering? The Indian Navy announces multiple recruitments on both permanent and short commissions. Candidates who wish to join Indian Navy can do the same after completing an Engineering course. After the completion of the Training Period, selected candidates join as Sub Lieutenant in the Indian Navy.

As per the rules, the minimum qualification to join the defence service is the completion of a B.Tech in a relevant subject from a recognized board with passing marks. The Indian Navy releases a merit list based on the marks secured in the last qualifying marks. The successful candidates are called for the SSB interview and the final selection is based on their performance in the same.

Four Ways to Join the Indian Navy After Engineering

The Indian Navy is one of the most sought-after jobs for candidates post-completion of Engineering. The selection process of the aspirants includes preparing a merit list followed by an SSB interview and a medical exam. The following space consists of the details related to the different ways in which one can join the Indian Navy after Engineering.

Graduate Special Entry Scheme

Indian Navy after Engineering Post Name Indian Navy after Engineering Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in Nature of Commission Temporary Salary Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 19 to 22 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should have secured passing marks of the aggregate marks in the Engineering course. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. Merit List

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 49 weeks at the Officer Training Academy, Chennai. Post training they shall be allotted any of the battalions.

NCC Special Entry Scheme

Indian Navy after Engineering Post Name Indian Navy after Engineering Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in Nature of Commission Temporary Salary Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 19 to 24 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should have secured 50% of the aggregate marks in the Engineering course. The candidate should also be having B Grade on the NCC C certificate. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. Merit List

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 4 weeks at the Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

Permanent Commission in Indian Navy

Indian Navy after Engineering Post Name Indian Navy after Engineering Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in Nature of Commission Permanent Salary Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 19.5 to 25 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should have secured 60% of the aggregate marks in the Engineering course. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. Merit List

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 4 weeks at the Naval Academy, Ezhimala.

Short Commission in Indian Navy

Indian Navy after Engineering Post Name Indian Navy after Engineering Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in Nature of Commission Temporary Salary Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 19.5 to 25 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should have secured 60% of the aggregate marks in the Engineering course. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. Merit List

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 4 weeks at the Naval Academy, Ezhimala. Post training they shall be allotted any of the battalions.

Indian Navy is one of the most coveted Defence forces that candidates can join after completion of B.Tech courses. The type of commission, either permanent or short, will depend upon the exam taken up by the candidates. Hence, all those who are aspiring to make a career in the Indian Navy should try to adhere to the guidelines regarding the selection process released by the authorities.