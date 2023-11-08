How to Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2023: Tips and Strategies

How to Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2023: Every aspirant of CAT exam starts CAT preparation with a dream to get admission to top IIMs. However, it is not an easy task because the aspirants need to get 100 percentile to achieve their goals. But with effective preparation planning, dedication, and a disciplined approach anyone can achieve 100 percentile in CAT exam. Check out the detailed strategy and tips to score 100 percentile in CAT exam.

How to Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2023: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26th November 2023 in three slots. The CAT exam is known for its intense competition, and achieving a perfect 100 percentile is undoubtedly a formidable task. Yet, it remains within reach with the right preparation strategy and unwavering dedication. In this article, we will discuss the tips and strategies to score 100 percentile in CAT exam.

Important Tips to Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2023

Candidates aspiring to go to top IIMs for their MBA or other management courses have to follow a different preparation strategy from the rest of the students. The competition in CAT exam is very intense, and only the right preparation plan with a disciplined approach can create a huge difference and help a candidate to score 100 percentile. Here we will discuss strategies and tips that will help a candidate to score 100 percentile in the CAT exam 2023.

Start Your Preparation Early

If you are clear with your aim to get admission to top IIMs, then you must start the CAT preparation early and not wait till the last stage. This will give you an edge over the candidates who start their preparation late. You will have more time to master the CAT Syllabus which will enhance your chances of doing well in the CAT exam.

Understand the Syllabus and Exam Pattern

You have to familiarize yourself with the CAT syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme which will help you create a well-structured study plan for yourself. After analyzing the syllabus, identify the most important topics of the exam. This will help you prioritize your study plan and you will never miss the important topic.

Know Your Target

If you want to score 100 percentile in CAT exam, you must have an idea about how many marks you need to score to achieve your goal. In 2022, 11 candidates scored 100 percentile in CAT exam and their scaled score was somewhere between 140-180. So, you set your target to score approximately somewhere between this range.

Number of Candidates Score 100 percentile over the years

The table below shows the number of candidates who scored 100 percentile from 2018 to 2022.

Year Number of Candidates 2018 11 2019 10 2020 9 2021 9 2022 11

Choose the Best Study Material

The selection of the right study material plays a vital role in scoring a good percentile in CAT exam. There are plenty of books and other study materials available in the market. You have to choose the study material wisely. Always go with the recommendation of experts and toppers and also check the online reviews of that material. This will definitely help you to find the right study material and increase your chances of getting 100 percentile in CAT exam.

Create a Structured Study Plan

After the selection of the study material, the next step is how you approach your preparation journey. If you want to score 100 percentile in CAT exam you have to create a well-structured study plan that covers the complete syllabus. Allocate sufficient time to each topic/section as per your strengths and weaknesses. Make section-wise weekly goals to track your preparation progress. Apart from a comprehensive study plan develop a strategy for each CAT section based on your strengths and weaknesses. Allocate time wisely, ensuring that you maximize your scores in each section.

Clear the Basics First

Rather than just memorizing things, focus on understanding the fundamental principles of each topic. You have to focus on strengthening your fundamentals in quantitative, verbal, and logical reasoning. Cover the entire CAT syllabus comprehensively. Brush up on formulas and practice solving problems from various difficulty levels.

Solve past year's papers

Solve previous year’s CAT question papers. This will help you to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked. This will also help you discover your strengths and weaknesses and improve your time management skills. For previous years papers there are a lot of books available in the market or you can also download their PDFs from various online websites.

Take Mock Tests

Take mock tests regularly to get familiar with the actual exam environment. Based on the mock test results, analyze your performance and prioritize your weaker areas for focused improvement. Gradually, practicing time-bound mock tests enhances your speed and accuracy. You can purchase the paid test series of popular coaching institutes available in the market. They also provide online analysis which will help you to overcome your weaknesses.