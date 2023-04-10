HP Board 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Latest News, Previous Toppers List

HP Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: HP board officials will be announcing the date and time for the class 12 results soon. Candidates can check here the HPBOSE 12th result details.

HP Board 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be announcing the class 12 board exam result soon. As per reports, the 12th result will be announced by the end of April 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the HPBOSE 12th exams can check the result through the link available on the official website.

HP board conducted the class 12 exams from March 10 to 31, 2023. To check the board results, candidates can visit the official website and enter the class 12 roll number in the link available on the official website. Candidates must note that along with the online results, students will also be able to check the class 12 HP Board result via SMS.

The board will issue the original marksheets and the certificates of the students who have qualified the exams. The mark sheets will be available through the respective schools. The board will announce the results on the official website - hpbose.org.

HP Board Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time

Himachal Pradesh will be announcing the class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream results soon. According to reports, it is expected to be announced by the end of April 2023. Candidates awaiting the announcement of the board results will be notified of the date and time to check the results by the board officials.

How to Check HP Board 12th Result 2023 Online?

Himachal Pradesh class 12 result 2023 will be announced online mode. To check the HPBOSE 12th result students are required to enter the class 12 roll number in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the HP Board

Step 2: Click on class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter the class 12 roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the HPBOSE 12th result for further reference

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation

HP board will be conducting the class 12 re-evaluation process shortly after the results are announced. The class 12 re-evaluation is conducted for students who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for errors. Those who are not satisfied with their marks after the release of the Science, Arts and Commerce stream results can visit the official website of the board and apply for the re-evaluation process.

HP board 12th Compartment Result 2023

After the announcement of the Himachal Pradesh 12th Compartment exams, the board will announce the details of the class 12 compartment exams. The board conducts the compartment exams for the students who were unable to secure the required marks in the first attempt. The details regarding the compartment exams will be made available on this page as soon as the results are announced.

HP Board Class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

When announcing the HP Board 12th result the board will also be announcing the details of the details of the statistics of the performance of the students in the board exams. Candidates are advised to visit the website to check the complete statistics. As per the statistics from the previous year, the overall pass percentage of the HP Board 12th students was 93.91%.

Details Numbers HP Board overall pass percentage 94% Students appeared in the HPBOSE 12th exam 2022 87,871 Last year's pass per cent 92.77%

HP Board 12th Result Topper List (Previous Years)

HPBOSE 12th toppers list will include the details of the students who have secured the top ranks in the Himachal Pradesh 12th board exam 2023. The details of the toppers from the previous year is given below.

Name Rank Percentage Marks Vani Gautam 1 98.8% 494 Angel Sharma Vanshika Chaudhary 2 98% 490 Sheetal Verma Tanvi Verma 3 97.8% 489

Official Links To Check 12th HPBOSE Result 2023

Himachal Pradesh 12th result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board. The link for students to check the 12th result will be given on the website - hpbose.org.