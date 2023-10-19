HP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & Question Paper Design

HPBOSE Class 11 English Syllabus: Check the detailed syllabus of English prescribed for HP Board Class 11 for the current academic session. Download the latest syllabus in PDF and also check exam pattern and question paper design for the 2023-24 examinations.

HPBOSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24: English is a common subject for Class 11 students of all streams. Students can easily secure full marks in English with regular practice and smart study. They must be aware of the latest syllabus and the exam pattern following which they can structure the right study plan. The detailed English Syllabus by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will help them know what to prepare for the HP Board Class 11 English Exam 2023-24 and which topics should be focused more on. The syllabus mentions section-wise topics and weightage. It also includes the marking scheme details along with the exam pattern. Therefore, students must go through the HP Board Class 11 English Syllabus and be familiar with all the examination details mentioned in it. Get free PDF download of the complete syllabus from this article.

HP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure

English (Theory) 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Course Content

SECTION A 17 Marks 1.Reading SKILLS A. Unseen Passage B. Note Making SECTION B 16 Marks 2. Writing Skills A. Factual description (Events or incidence, a Report or a Process) B. LetterWriting (i) Business Letters (ii) Letters of application (iii) Personal letters (iv) Letters to Editor C. Long Composition SECTION C 10 Marks 3. Grammar 1. Determiners 2. Modals 3. Tenses 4. Common errors 5. Re-ordering of words SECTION D 8 Marks 4. LITERATURE: HORNBILL (POETRY) 1. A Photograph 2. The Laburnum Top 3. The Voice of the Rain 4. Childhood 5. Father to Son HORNBILL (PROSE) 17 Marks 1. The Portrait of a Lady 2. We’re Not Afraid to Die…. If We Can All be Together 3. Discovering Tut: The Saga Continues 4. Landscape of the Soul 5. The Ailing Planet: The Green Movement’s Role 6. The Browning Version 7. The Adventure 8. Silk Road SNAPSHOT(SUPPLEMENTARY READER) 12 Marks 1. The summer of the Beautiful White Horse 2. The Address 3. Ranga's Marriage 4. Albert Einstein at school 5. Mother's Day 6. The Ghat of the only world 7. Birth 8. The Tale of Melon City

Distribution of Marks

There would be four Section A,B,C & D

Section A (Consists of ; Reading Skill) 17 Marks

Section A will be of 17 Marks

Section B (Writing Skill) 16 Mark

Section C (Grammar) 10 Marks

Section D (Literature) 37 Mark

Prose (Hornbill)

Book (Snapshots)

