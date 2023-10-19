HP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & Question Paper Design

HPBOSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 11 Geography Syllabus for the 2023-24 session is provided in this article. The syllabus is essential for understanding the course structure and course content prescribed for the current academic session. With the HP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus, students will get to know the names of units and topics to be covered during the course of the year. Besides this, they will also get to know the weightage distribution across various topics along with the exam pattern and marking scheme. Knowing this crucial information will help students effectively prepare for their year-end exam and secure maximum marks. So, check and download the new HP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus here to refer to it as you prepare for your annual exams for the session 2023-24.
HP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24
Course Structure
Geography (Theory)
80 Marks
Internal Assessment
20 Marks
Total
100 Marks
Course Content
A. FUNDAMENTALS OF PHYSICAL GEOGRAPHY
Unit-1. Geography as a discipline
Unit-2. The Earth
Unit-3. Land forms
Unit-4. climate
Unit-5. Water (Oceans)
Unit-6. Life on the Earth
Unit-7. Map work
B. INDIA-PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT
Unit-8. Introduction
Unit-9. Physiography
Unit-10. Climate, Vegetation and Soil
Unit-11. Natural hazards and disasters
Unit-12. Map Work
PRACTICAL WORK
Unit-1. Fundamentals of Maps
Unit-2. Topographic and weather Maps
PART A : FUNDAMENTALS OF PHYSICAL GEOGRAPHY
Unit 1 : Geography as Discipline
Geography as an integrating discipline, as a science of spatial attributes. Branches of geography : importance of physical geography.
Unit 2: The Earth
Origin and evolution of the earth. Interior of the earth; Wegener's continental drift theory and plate tectonics; earthquakes and volcanoes
Unit 3: Landforms
Rocks major types of rocks and their characteristics
Landforms and their evolution
Geomorphic processes-weathering, mass wasting, erosion and deposition; soil formation
Unit 4: Climate
- Atmosphere-composition and structure; elements of weather and climate. Insulation angle of incidence and distribution; heat budget of the earth heating and cooling of atmosphere, (conduction, convection, terrestrial radiation and advection); temperature factors controlling temperature distribution of temperature -horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature.
- Pressure - pressure belts; winds planetary, seasonal and local;; air masses and
fronts, tropical and extra tropical and cyclones. Precipitation evaporation; condensation - dew, frost, fog, mist and cloud rainfalltypes and world distribution
- World climates classification (Koeppen); greenhouse effect, global warming
Unit 5: Water (Oceans)
- Hydrological Cycle.
- Oceans distribution of temperature and salinity; movements of Ocea water- waves, tides and currents.
Unit 6: Life on the Earth
- Biosphere importance of plants and other organisms; biodiversity and conservation, ecosystems and ecological balance.
Unit 7: Map Work on outline political map of the world for identification only
Download the full syllabus from the following link:
HP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)
HP Board Class 11 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024
Unit-Wise Marks Distribution
Unit
Particulars
Marks Assigned
Part-A. Fundamentals Of Physical Geography
Unit 1
Geography as a discipline
4
Unit 2
The Earth
Chapter-I, The Origin and Evolution of the Earth.
Chapter-II, Interior of the Earth.
Chapter-III, Distribution of the oceans and continents
5
Unit 3
Land forms
Chapter-I, Rocks Minerals and Rocks
Chapter-II, Geomorphic processes.
Chapter-III, Landforms and their Evolution
5
Unit 4
Climate
Chapter-I, Composition and Structure of Atmosphere.
Chapter-II, Solar Radiation, Heat Balance and Temperature
Chapter-III, Atmospheric Circulation and Weather Systems
Chapter-IV, Water in the Atmosphere.
6
Unit 5
Water (Oceans)
Chapter-I, Water (Oceans)
Chapter-II, Movements of Oceans Water
4
Unit 6
Life on the Earth
Chapter-I, Life on the Earth.
Chapter-II, Biodiversity and Conservation.
5
Unit 7
Map work
3
Part-B. India-Physical Environment
Unit 8
Introduction
Chapter-I, Location
7
Unit 9
Physiography
Chapter-I, Structure and Physiography
Chapter-II, Drainage System
7
Unit 10
Climate, Vegetation and Soil
Chapter-I, Climate
Chapter-II, Natural Vegetation
Chapter-III, Soils
7
Unit 11
Natural hazards and disasters
Causes, Consequences and Management
Chapter-I, Natural Hizards and Disasters
5
Unit 12
Map Work
2
Total
60
Design of HPBOSE Class 11 Economics Question Paper 2024
Economics (Theory) paper in HP Board Class 11 will be of 80 Marks with a time duration of 3 hours.
Design of Question Paper (Blue Print)