HP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & Question Paper Design

HPBOSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 Geography: Download HP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus to know the course content and exam pattern for the Annual Exam 2023-24.

HPBOSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 11 Geography Syllabus for the 2023-24 session is provided in this article. The syllabus is essential for understanding the course structure and course content prescribed for the current academic session. With the HP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus, students will get to know the names of units and topics to be covered during the course of the year. Besides this, they will also get to know the weightage distribution across various topics along with the exam pattern and marking scheme. Knowing this crucial information will help students effectively prepare for their year-end exam and secure maximum marks. So, check and download the new HP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus here to refer to it as you prepare for your annual exams for the session 2023-24.

HP Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure

Geography (Theory) 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Course Content

A. FUNDAMENTALS OF PHYSICAL GEOGRAPHY

Unit-1. Geography as a discipline

Unit-2. The Earth

Unit-3. Land forms

Unit-4. climate

Unit-5. Water (Oceans)

Unit-6. Life on the Earth

Unit-7. Map work

B. INDIA-PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT

Unit-8. Introduction

Unit-9. Physiography

Unit-10. Climate, Vegetation and Soil

Unit-11. Natural hazards and disasters

Unit-12. Map Work

PRACTICAL WORK

Unit-1. Fundamentals of Maps

Unit-2. Topographic and weather Maps

PART A : FUNDAMENTALS OF PHYSICAL GEOGRAPHY

Unit 1 : Geography as Discipline

Geography as an integrating discipline, as a science of spatial attributes. Branches of geography : importance of physical geography.

Unit 2: The Earth

Origin and evolution of the earth. Interior of the earth; Wegener's continental drift theory and plate tectonics; earthquakes and volcanoes

Unit 3: Landforms

Rocks major types of rocks and their characteristics

Landforms and their evolution

Geomorphic processes-weathering, mass wasting, erosion and deposition; soil formation

Unit 4: Climate

Atmosphere-composition and structure; elements of weather and climate.  Insulation angle of incidence and distribution; heat budget of the earth heating and cooling of atmosphere, (conduction, convection, terrestrial radiation and advection); temperature factors controlling temperature distribution of temperature -horizontal and vertical; inversion of temperature.

Pressure - pressure belts; winds planetary, seasonal and local;; air masses and

Precipitation evaporation; condensation - dew, frost, fog, mist and cloud rainfalltypes and world distribution

fronts, tropical and extra tropical and cyclones.  Precipitation evaporation; condensation - dew, frost, fog, mist and cloud rainfalltypes and world distribution World climates classification (Koeppen); greenhouse effect, global warming

Unit 5: Water (Oceans)

Hydrological Cycle.

Oceans distribution of temperature and salinity; movements of Ocea water- waves, tides and currents.

Unit 6: Life on the Earth

Biosphere importance of plants and other organisms; biodiversity and conservation, ecosystems and ecological balance.

Unit 7: Map Work on outline political map of the world for identification only

Download the full syllabus from the following link:

Unit-Wise Marks Distribution

Unit Particulars Marks Assigned Part-A. Fundamentals Of Physical Geography Unit 1 Geography as a discipline 4 Unit 2 The Earth Chapter-I, The Origin and Evolution of the Earth. Chapter-II, Interior of the Earth. Chapter-III, Distribution of the oceans and continents 5 Unit 3 Land forms Chapter-I, Rocks Minerals and Rocks Chapter-II, Geomorphic processes. Chapter-III, Landforms and their Evolution 5 Unit 4 Climate Chapter-I, Composition and Structure of Atmosphere. Chapter-II, Solar Radiation, Heat Balance and Temperature Chapter-III, Atmospheric Circulation and Weather Systems Chapter-IV, Water in the Atmosphere. 6 Unit 5 Water (Oceans) Chapter-I, Water (Oceans) Chapter-II, Movements of Oceans Water 4 Unit 6 Life on the Earth Chapter-I, Life on the Earth. Chapter-II, Biodiversity and Conservation. 5 Unit 7 Map work 3 Part-B. India-Physical Environment Unit 8 Introduction Chapter-I, Location 7 Unit 9 Physiography Chapter-I, Structure and Physiography Chapter-II, Drainage System 7 Unit 10 Climate, Vegetation and Soil Chapter-I, Climate Chapter-II, Natural Vegetation Chapter-III, Soils 7 Unit 11 Natural hazards and disasters Causes, Consequences and Management Chapter-I, Natural Hizards and Disasters 5 Unit 12 Map Work 2 Total 60

