HP Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

HPBOSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: The CBSE Class 11 Political Science syllabus for the 2023-24 session is an essential resource for students for course planning and exam preparations.
The syllabus provides a comprehensive overview of the course structure including the names of units and topics, weightage distribution, exam pattern, and question paper design. By understanding the syllabus thoroughly, students can develop an effective study plan and allocate their time and resources wisely. This will help them prepare well for the exam and achieve their desired results. We have provided the latest syllabus here for students to download in PDF.
HP Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24
Course Structure
Political Science (Theory)
80 Marks
Internal Assessment
20 Marks
Total
100 Marks
Course Content
PART A: INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK
1. Making of the Constitution
2. Fundamental Rights
3. System of representational democracy
4. Executive in a parliamentary system
5. Legislature at the Central and state level
6. Judiciary
7. Federalism
8. Local Government
9. Political Philosophy underlying the constitution
10. Constitution as a living document
PART B: POLITICAL THEORY
11. Introduction to Political Theory
12. Freedom
13. Equality
14. Social Justice
15. Rights
16. Citizenship
17. Nationalism
18. Secularism
19. Peace
20. Development
To check the complete syllabus, download it from the link provided below:
HP Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)
HP Board Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
HP Board Class 11 Political Science Unit-Wise Distribution
Unit No.
Particulars
Marks Assigned
Part -A Indian constitution at work
1
Chapter-1:Making of Constitution
Chapter-2: Fundamental Rights in Indian Constitution
08
2
Chapter-3: System of representational democracy
05
3
Chapter-4: Executive in parliamentary system
Chapter-5: Legislature at the central and the state level
09
4
Chapter -6: Judiciary
Chapter -7: Federalism
09
5
Chapter -8: Local Government
05
6
Chapter-9: Political Philosophy Underlying The
Constitution
04
7
Chapter-10 :Constitution as a Living Document
Part -B Political theory
8
Chapter-11 : Political theory
04
9
Chapter-12 :Freedom
Chapter-13 :Equality
Chapter-14 :Social Justice
10
10
Chapter-15 :Rights
Chapter-16 :Citizenship
08
11
Chapter-17 :Nationalism
Chapter-18 :Secularism
10
12
Chapter-19 :Peace
Chapter-20 :Development
08
Grand Total
80
Question Paper Design (Blueprint)
MCQs Blueprint
Each MCQ carries 1 mark only
No internal choice be given in the MCQ section