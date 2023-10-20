HP Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

HPBOSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus: Download the latest HP Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus released by the board for the 2023-24 academic session. Check the syllabus thoroughly to know the course content and exam pattern for the Annual Exam 2023-24.

HPBOSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: The CBSE Class 11 Political Science syllabus for the 2023-24 session is an essential resource for students for course planning and exam preparations.

The syllabus provides a comprehensive overview of the course structure including the names of units and topics, weightage distribution, exam pattern, and question paper design. By understanding the syllabus thoroughly, students can develop an effective study plan and allocate their time and resources wisely. This will help them prepare well for the exam and achieve their desired results. We have provided the latest syllabus here for students to download in PDF.

HP Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure

Political Science (Theory) 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Course Content

PART A: INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK

1. Making of the Constitution

2. Fundamental Rights

3. System of representational democracy

4. Executive in a parliamentary system

5. Legislature at the Central and state level

6. Judiciary

7. Federalism

8. Local Government

9. Political Philosophy underlying the constitution

10. Constitution as a living document

PART B: POLITICAL THEORY

11. Introduction to Political Theory

12. Freedom

13. Equality

14. Social Justice

15. Rights

16. Citizenship

17. Nationalism

18. Secularism

19. Peace

20. Development

To check the complete syllabus, download it from the link provided below:

HP Board Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board Class 11 Political Science Unit-Wise Distribution

Unit No. Particulars Marks Assigned Part -A Indian constitution at work 1 Chapter-1:Making of Constitution Chapter-2: Fundamental Rights in Indian Constitution 08 2 Chapter-3: System of representational democracy 05 3 Chapter-4: Executive in parliamentary system Chapter-5: Legislature at the central and the state level 09 4 Chapter -6: Judiciary Chapter -7: Federalism 09 5 Chapter -8: Local Government 05 6 Chapter-9: Political Philosophy Underlying The Constitution 04 7 Chapter-10 :Constitution as a Living Document Part -B Political theory 8 Chapter-11 : Political theory 04 9 Chapter-12 :Freedom Chapter-13 :Equality Chapter-14 :Social Justice 10 10 Chapter-15 :Rights Chapter-16 :Citizenship 08 11 Chapter-17 :Nationalism Chapter-18 :Secularism 10 12 Chapter-19 :Peace Chapter-20 :Development 08 Grand Total 80

Question Paper Design (Blueprint)

MCQs Blueprint

Each MCQ carries 1 mark only

No internal choice be given in the MCQ section