HP Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

HPBOSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus: Download the latest HP Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus released by the board for the 2023-24 academic session. Check the syllabus thoroughly to know the course content and exam pattern for the Annual Exam 2023-24.

HPBOSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: The CBSE Class 11 Political Science syllabus for the 2023-24 session is an essential resource for students for course planning and exam preparations.

The syllabus provides a comprehensive overview of the course structure including the names of units and topics, weightage distribution, exam pattern, and question paper design. By understanding the syllabus thoroughly, students can develop an effective study plan and allocate their time and resources wisely. This will help them prepare well for the exam and achieve their desired results. We have provided the latest syllabus here for students to download in PDF.

HP Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure

Political Science (Theory)

80 Marks

Internal Assessment

20 Marks

Total

100 Marks

Course Content

PART A: INDIAN CONSTITUTION AT WORK
1. Making of the Constitution
2. Fundamental Rights
3. System of representational democracy
4. Executive in a parliamentary system
5. Legislature at the Central and state level
6. Judiciary
7. Federalism
8. Local Government
9. Political Philosophy underlying the constitution
10. Constitution as a living document

PART B: POLITICAL THEORY
11. Introduction to Political Theory
12. Freedom
13. Equality
14. Social Justice
15. Rights
16. Citizenship
17. Nationalism
18. Secularism
19. Peace
20. Development

To check the complete syllabus, download it from the link provided below:

HP Board Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

HP Board Class 11 Political Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HP Board Class 11 Political Science Unit-Wise Distribution

Unit No.

Particulars

Marks Assigned

Part -A Indian constitution at work

1

Chapter-1:Making of Constitution

Chapter-2: Fundamental Rights in Indian Constitution

08

2

Chapter-3: System of representational democracy

05

3

Chapter-4: Executive in parliamentary system

Chapter-5: Legislature at the central and the state level

09

4

Chapter -6: Judiciary

Chapter -7: Federalism

09

5

Chapter -8: Local Government

05

6

Chapter-9: Political Philosophy Underlying The

Constitution

04

 

7

Chapter-10 :Constitution as a Living Document

Part -B Political theory

8

Chapter-11 : Political theory

04

9

Chapter-12 :Freedom

Chapter-13 :Equality

Chapter-14 :Social Justice

10

10

Chapter-15 :Rights

Chapter-16 :Citizenship

08

11

Chapter-17 :Nationalism

Chapter-18 :Secularism

10

12

Chapter-19 :Peace

Chapter-20 :Development

08

 

Grand Total

80

Question Paper Design (Blueprint)

MCQs Blueprint

Each MCQ carries 1 mark only

No internal choice be given in the MCQ section

