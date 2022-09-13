HP High Court Recruitment 2022 for 444 Clerk, Peon, JOT, Steno and Other Posts, 10th Pass Apply

HP High Court Recruitment 2022 is planning to recruit 444 Clerk, Peon, JOT, Steno and Other Posts: Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, other details here.

HP High Court Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh High Court is soon expected to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Protocol Officer, Clerk, Junior Office Assistant (IT), Process Server, Peon/ Orderly/ Chowkidar cum Safaikaramchari, Malik Stenographer, and Driver Posts. As per the reports, more than four vacancies are available under this recrutiment. As per the media reports, the online application link will be available from 14 September 2022. The candidates will be given 1 month period to fill out the application i.e. upto 14 October 2022.

It is expected that candidates who are 10th class passed would be able to apply for HP High Court Vacancy 2022. The post-wise vacancy eligibility, age limit, and other details will be available soon in the detailed notification.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 14 September 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 14 October 2022

HP High Court Vacancy Details

Protocol Officer - 04

Clerk - 169

Jr Office Asst (IT) - 03

Process Server - 77

Peon/ Orderly/ Chowkidar cum Safaikaramchari - 94

Mali - 03

Stenographer Gr III - 90

Driver - 04

HP High Court Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The post-wise qualification and other eligibility criteria will be available in the detailed notification

How to Apply for HP High Court Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates will be able to apply online for the post through the official website from 14 September to 14 October 2022.