HP TET Cut off 2022: Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise, Answer Key PDF

HP TET Cut Off 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is conducting the HP TET 2022 Exam from 10th December to 25th December 2022 for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Shashtri, Punjabi, Urdu.

In this article, candidates can check the Himachal Pradesh TET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks for GEN/SC/ST/OBC/ PWD categories. Also, Learn How to Download HP TET Cut Off Marks (Official) along with HP TET Answer Key PDF.

HP TET 2022 Calendar

HP TET 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online application start date

5th November 2022

Online application end date

22nd November 2022

Last Date for Fee Payment

22nd November 2022

HP TET Admit Card Release Date

6th December 2022

HP TET 2022 Exam Dates

10th, 11th, 12th, and 25th December 2022

HP TET Exam Schedule 2022

HP TET Paper Name HP TET Exam Date HP TET Exam Time
JBT TET  10th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
Shastri TET 10th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
TGT (Arts) TET 11th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
TGT (Medical) TET 11th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
TGT (Non-Medical) TET 12th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
Language Teacher TET 12th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
Punjabi TET 25th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
Urdu TET 25th December 20222 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

HP TET Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates applying for the HP TET 2022 exam can check the detailed HP TET exam pattern below. 

  • There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers but one mark shall be awarded for the correct answer.

TGT (Arts)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes

30

30

150

General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)

30

30

English Literature & Grammar

30

30

Social Studies

60

60

Total

150

150

150

TGT (Medical)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes

30

30

150

General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)

30

30

Botany and Zoology

30

30

Chemistry

60

60

Total

150

150

150

TGT (Non-Medical)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes

30

30

150

General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Physics & Chemistry

60

60

Total

150

150

150

Shastri Teacher

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Shastri Degree Course

120

120

150

General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)

30

30

Total

150

150

150

Junior Basic Teacher

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Child Development and Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes

30

30

150

English Literature & Grammar

30

30

Hindi Literature & Grammar

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Social Science, Environmental Studies and General Awareness & Current Affairs including Himachal Pradesh

30

30

Total

150

150

150

Language Teacher

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu Course of Graduation level

120

120

150

General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)

30

30

Total

150

150

150

HPTET Minimum Qualifying Marks

The HPTET minimum marks has been predetermined by the board for all the categories that are going to write the exam. Candidates willing to get a name in the final merit list have to secure marks more than or equal to the minimum marks. Go through the table below to know about the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for HPTET 2022 examination.

Category

HP TET Minimum Qualifying Marks

HP TET Minimum Marks

General

60%

90 marks

SC

50%

85 marks

ST

50%

85 marks

OBC

50%

85 marks

PWD

50%

85 marks

How to Download the HPTET Cut-Off Marks?

The HPTET cut-off marks shall be released on the official website of the board. As of now, the board has not mentioned any exact date for releasing the same. These cut-off marks have to compared with the actual marks secured in the examination. Resort to the steps below to download the cut-off marks correctly. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE

Step 2: Find the notification tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the HPTET cut-off marks PDF and open the same

Step 4: Cross-verify the marks secured in the exam with HPTET cut-off marks

Step 5: Save a copy of the HPTET cut-off marks PDF on the device for future reference

Factors Affecting the HPTET Cut-Off Marks

HPTET cut-off marks are one of the most crucial factors that decide if the candidate is fit for the role. These cut-off marks are decided by keeping certain factors in mind. These factors ensure transparency in the selection process. Go through the section below to know about the important factors:

  • Total vacancies released
  • Difficulty level of the questions asked
  • Average attempts made by the candidates
  • Normalization method

HPTET Answer Key 2022

The HPTET answer key shall be released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) soon. As of now, the board has not notified the dates for releasing the answer keys. However, previous trends suggest that the same shall be released in January 2023. The board will announce the answer key separately for all the profiles. Candidates have to use the HPTET answer key PDF to calculate the marks secured in the written examination. 

Candidates who successfully qualify for the HPTET examination are awarded the certificate. This makes them eligible to work as primary or upper primary teachers with the different state government schools. The certificate remains valid for a lifetime for both courses. 

FAQ

Q1. Where can I check the HP TET Qualifying Marks for ST/SC?

Read our article HP TET Cut off 2022: Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise, Answer Key PDF on Jagran Josh.

Q2. When will HP TET Result 2022 be released?

HP TET Result 2022 is expected to be released in December 2022/January 2023.

Q3. What is the validity of HP TET Certificate?

HP TET Certificate Validity is for a Lifetime. Candidates can reappear for the exam to improve their scores. There shall be no restriction on the number of attempts.
