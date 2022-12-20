HP TET Cut off 2022: Minimum Qualifying Marks Category-wise, Answer Key PDF

HP TET Cut Off 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is conducting the HP TET 2022 Exam from 10th December to 25th December 2022 for the selection of eligible candidates for the post of JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Shashtri, Punjabi, Urdu.

In this article, candidates can check the Himachal Pradesh TET 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks for GEN/SC/ST/OBC/ PWD categories. Also, Learn How to Download HP TET Cut Off Marks (Official) along with HP TET Answer Key PDF.

HP TET 2022 Calendar

HP TET 2022 Events Important Dates Online application start date 5th November 2022 Online application end date 22nd November 2022 Last Date for Fee Payment 22nd November 2022 HP TET Admit Card Release Date 6th December 2022 HP TET 2022 Exam Dates 10th, 11th, 12th, and 25th December 2022

HP TET Exam Schedule 2022

HP TET Paper Name HP TET Exam Date HP TET Exam Time JBT TET 10th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Shastri TET 10th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Arts) TET 11th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM TGT (Medical) TET 11th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Non-Medical) TET 12th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Language Teacher TET 12th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM Punjabi TET 25th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Urdu TET 25th December 20222 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

HP TET Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates applying for the HP TET 2022 exam can check the detailed HP TET exam pattern below.

There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers but one mark shall be awarded for the correct answer.

TGT (Arts)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes 30 30 150 General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies) 30 30 English Literature & Grammar 30 30 Social Studies 60 60 Total 150 150 150

TGT (Medical)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes 30 30 150 General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies) 30 30 Botany and Zoology 30 30 Chemistry 60 60 Total 150 150 150

TGT (Non-Medical)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes 30 30 150 General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Physics & Chemistry 60 60 Total 150 150 150

Shastri Teacher

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Shastri Degree Course 120 120 150 General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies) 30 30 Total 150 150 150

Junior Basic Teacher

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes 30 30 150 English Literature & Grammar 30 30 Hindi Literature & Grammar 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Social Science, Environmental Studies and General Awareness & Current Affairs including Himachal Pradesh 30 30 Total 150 150 150

Language Teacher

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu Course of Graduation level 120 120 150 General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies) 30 30 Total 150 150 150

HPTET Minimum Qualifying Marks

The HPTET minimum marks has been predetermined by the board for all the categories that are going to write the exam. Candidates willing to get a name in the final merit list have to secure marks more than or equal to the minimum marks. Go through the table below to know about the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for HPTET 2022 examination.

Category HP TET Minimum Qualifying Marks HP TET Minimum Marks General 60% 90 marks SC 50% 85 marks ST 50% 85 marks OBC 50% 85 marks PWD 50% 85 marks

How to Download the HPTET Cut-Off Marks?

The HPTET cut-off marks shall be released on the official website of the board. As of now, the board has not mentioned any exact date for releasing the same. These cut-off marks have to compared with the actual marks secured in the examination. Resort to the steps below to download the cut-off marks correctly.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE

Step 2: Find the notification tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the HPTET cut-off marks PDF and open the same

Step 4: Cross-verify the marks secured in the exam with HPTET cut-off marks

Step 5: Save a copy of the HPTET cut-off marks PDF on the device for future reference

Factors Affecting the HPTET Cut-Off Marks

HPTET cut-off marks are one of the most crucial factors that decide if the candidate is fit for the role. These cut-off marks are decided by keeping certain factors in mind. These factors ensure transparency in the selection process. Go through the section below to know about the important factors:

Total vacancies released

Difficulty level of the questions asked

Average attempts made by the candidates

Normalization method

HPTET Answer Key 2022

The HPTET answer key shall be released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) soon. As of now, the board has not notified the dates for releasing the answer keys. However, previous trends suggest that the same shall be released in January 2023. The board will announce the answer key separately for all the profiles. Candidates have to use the HPTET answer key PDF to calculate the marks secured in the written examination.

Candidates who successfully qualify for the HPTET examination are awarded the certificate. This makes them eligible to work as primary or upper primary teachers with the different state government schools. The certificate remains valid for a lifetime for both courses.

