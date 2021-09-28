Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 for 255 Operators, Chemist & Other Posts@hpclbiofuels.co.in, Check Eligibility

HPCL Biofuels Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary company of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) has invited applications for the total 255 Management/Non-management posts on its official website. Check all details here.

Created On: Sep 28, 2021 09:22 IST
HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021
HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021

HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification: HPCL Biofuels Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary company of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) has invited applications for the total 255 posts including Accounts Officer, Medical Officer, Line Man, Boiler Attendant, Electrician, Vacuum Filter Attendant and others.  Interested and eligible candidates can apply for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 16 October 2021.

Organization is hiring a total of 255 posts including Management  and Non-Management posts for which candidates with age limit Minimum Age - 18 years to 55/57 Yrs can apply. 


Important Date for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 October 2021

Vacancy Details for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification:
General Manager-02
DGM - Sugar Engineering & Cogen-02
DGM-04
Manager/Dy Manager-10
Manager HR-01
Mechanical/Electrical Engineer-11
Sr./ Manufacturing Chemist (Sugar Tech)-07
Soil Analyst-01
Shift In charge-06
Environmental Officer-01
Medical Officer-01
Accounts Officer-02
EDP Officer-01
ETP In charge-02
Fitter, House Fitter and others-66
Rigger / Khalasi, Lab Chemist and others-133
Please check the notification link for details of the number of posts.  


Eligibility Criteria for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
General Manager-Degree in Mechanical /Electrical / Chemical Engineering with ANSI /AVSI in Sugar Engineering
DGM - Sugar Engineering & Cogen-02
DGM-Degree in Mechanical Engineering with ANSI /AVSI in Sugar Engineering /BOE. 
DGM-Production-B.Sc. with ANSI / AVSI in  Sugar Technology
Manager HR-MBA (HR) / PGDM in HR
Mechanical Engineer – Co-gen-Degree / Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
Sr./ Manufacturing Chemist (Sugar Tech)-B.Sc. (Chemistry) with ANSI / AVSI in Sugar Technology,
preference to certification in Sugar Boiling
Soil Analyst-M.Sc. in Agriculture
Shift In charge-B.Sc. with DIFAT, B.Tech.  (Biotech), B.Sc. (Biotech), B.Tech. (Chemical Engg.) / M.Sc.-Environment
Please check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts. 

HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format alongwith CV, Self Attested photocpies of all relevant documents/Certificates/Testimonials by post to HPCL Biofuels Ltd, House No.-9, Shree Sadan, Patliputra Colony, Patna-800013 on or before 16 October 2021. 

FAQ

What is the process to apply for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format alongwith CV, Self Attested photocpies of all relevant documents/Certificates/Testimonials by post to HPCL Biofuels Ltd, House No.-9, Shree Sadan, Patliputra Colony, Patna-800013 on or before 16 October 2021.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021?

Vacancy Details for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification: Total Positions-255 Please check the notification link for details of the number of posts.

What are the Important Dates for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021?

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 October 2021

What is the Eligibility Criteria for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021?

General Manager-Degree in Mechanical /Electrical / Chemical Engineering with ANSI /AVSI in Sugar Engineering DGM - Sugar Engineering & Cogen-02 DGM-Degree in Mechanical Engineering with ANSI /AVSI in Sugar Engineering /BOE. DGM-Production-B.Sc. with ANSI / AVSI in Sugar Technology Manager HR-MBA (HR) / PGDM in HR Mechanical Engineer – Co-gen-Degree / Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Sr./ Manufacturing Chemist (Sugar Tech)-B.Sc. (Chemistry) with ANSI / AVSI in Sugar Technology, preference to certification in Sugar Boiling Soil Analyst-M.Sc. in Agriculture Shift In charge-B.Sc. with DIFAT, B.Tech. (Biotech), B.Sc. (Biotech), B.Tech. (Chemical Engg.) / M.Sc.-Environment Please check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

What are the Jobs in HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021?

HPCL Biofuels Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary company of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) has invited applications for the total 255 posts including Accounts Officer, Medical Officer, Line Man, Boiler Attendant, Electrician, Vacuum Filter Attendant and others.

Take Free Online HPCL MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationHPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 for 255 Operators, Chemist & Other Posts@hpclbiofuels.co.in, Check Eligibility
Notification Date28 Sep, 2021
Last Date of Submission16 Oct, 2021
CityPatna
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Accounting/Audit, Engineering, Medical , Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next