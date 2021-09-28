HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 for 255 Operators, Chemist & Other Posts@hpclbiofuels.co.in, Check Eligibility

HPCL Biofuels Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary company of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) has invited applications for the total 255 Management/Non-management posts on its official website. Check all details here.

HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification: HPCL Biofuels Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary company of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) has invited applications for the total 255 posts including Accounts Officer, Medical Officer, Line Man, Boiler Attendant, Electrician, Vacuum Filter Attendant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 16 October 2021.

Organization is hiring a total of 255 posts including Management and Non-Management posts for which candidates with age limit Minimum Age - 18 years to 55/57 Yrs can apply.



Important Date for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 October 2021

Vacancy Details for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification:

General Manager-02

DGM - Sugar Engineering & Cogen-02

DGM-04

Manager/Dy Manager-10

Manager HR-01

Mechanical/Electrical Engineer-11

Sr./ Manufacturing Chemist (Sugar Tech)-07

Soil Analyst-01

Shift In charge-06

Environmental Officer-01

Medical Officer-01

Accounts Officer-02

EDP Officer-01

ETP In charge-02

Fitter, House Fitter and others-66

Rigger / Khalasi, Lab Chemist and others-133

Please check the notification link for details of the number of posts.



Eligibility Criteria for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

General Manager-Degree in Mechanical /Electrical / Chemical Engineering with ANSI /AVSI in Sugar Engineering

DGM - Sugar Engineering & Cogen-02

DGM-Degree in Mechanical Engineering with ANSI /AVSI in Sugar Engineering /BOE.

DGM-Production-B.Sc. with ANSI / AVSI in Sugar Technology

Manager HR-MBA (HR) / PGDM in HR

Mechanical Engineer – Co-gen-Degree / Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Sr./ Manufacturing Chemist (Sugar Tech)-B.Sc. (Chemistry) with ANSI / AVSI in Sugar Technology,

preference to certification in Sugar Boiling

Soil Analyst-M.Sc. in Agriculture

Shift In charge-B.Sc. with DIFAT, B.Tech. (Biotech), B.Sc. (Biotech), B.Tech. (Chemical Engg.) / M.Sc.-Environment

Please check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for HPCL Biofuels Limited Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format alongwith CV, Self Attested photocpies of all relevant documents/Certificates/Testimonials by post to HPCL Biofuels Ltd, House No.-9, Shree Sadan, Patliputra Colony, Patna-800013 on or before 16 October 2021.