HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023 For Professional Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023: HPCL LNG Limited (HPLNG), a subsidiary of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online applications for various Professional positions in the Employment News (08-14) July 2023. A total of 29 positions are to be filled in various sections including Fire/Safety/OHC/Security/Maintenance/Operations/Shipping and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 19, 2023.
HPCL LNG Important Dates 2023
Closing date of application: July 19, 2023
HPCL LNG Vacancy 2023
Fire/Safety/OHC/Security
In Charge -Fire: 1
Officer - Fire: 4
In Charge -Safety:1
Officer - Safety: 1
Maintenance
Maintenance Engineer -Mechanical:3
Maintenance Engineer -Electrical:4
Maintenance Engineer - Instrumentation:3
In Charge -Materials:1
Officer -Materials:1
Officer- IT:1
Operation
Shift In Charge - Operations:3
Shift Officer-Operations:2
QC Lab In Charge:1
Officer-Commercial:1
Officer-Shipping:1
Engineer– Corporate Office, Mumbai
Engineer–Operations(For Corporate Office Mumbai): 1
Educational Qualification for HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023
In Charge -Fire: 04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety.
Officer - Fire: 04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety.
In Charge -Safety:04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety
Officer - Safety: 04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023: Max Age (In Years)
Fire/Safety/OHC/Security
In Charge -Fire: 34
Officer - Fire: 27
In Charge -Safety:34
Officer - Safety: 27
Maintenance
Maintenance Engineer -Mechanical:27
Maintenance Engineer -Electrical:27
Maintenance Engineer - Instrumentation:27
In Charge -Materials:34
Officer -Materials: 27
Officer- IT: 27
Operation
Shift In Charge - Operations:30
Shift Officer-Operations:27
QC Lab In Charge:27
Officer-Commercial: 27
Officer-Shipping:27
Engineer– Corporate Office, Mumbai
Engineer–Operations(For Corporate Office Mumbai): 30
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.
HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF
HPCL LNG Salary & Allowances
|Salary Grade
|Pay Scale (IN INR)
|Cost to Company (CTC) Approx.
(IN INR)
|E1
|40000-140000
|9.35 lakhs
|E2(Z Class City)
|50000-160000
|11.69 lakhs
|E2 (X Class City)
|50000-160000
|12.77 Lakhs
|E3
|60000-180000
|14.38 lakhs
How to Apply for HPCL LNG 2023?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-https://hplng.in/ on or before July 19, 2023.