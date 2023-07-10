HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023 For Professional Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

HPSC LNG Recruitment 2023: HPCL LNG has invited online applications for the 29 Professional Posts on its official website. Check HPCL LNG 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023: HPCL LNG Limited (HPLNG), a subsidiary of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online applications for various Professional positions in the Employment News (08-14) July 2023. A total of 29 positions are to be filled in various sections including Fire/Safety/OHC/Security/Maintenance/Operations/Shipping and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 19, 2023.

HPCL LNG Important Dates 2023

Closing date of application: July 19, 2023

HPCL LNG Vacancy 2023

Fire/Safety/OHC/Security

In Charge -Fire: 1

Officer - Fire: 4

In Charge -Safety:1

Officer - Safety: 1

Maintenance

Maintenance Engineer -Mechanical:3

Maintenance Engineer -Electrical:4

Maintenance Engineer - Instrumentation:3

In Charge -Materials:1

Officer -Materials:1

Officer- IT:1

Operation

Shift In Charge - Operations:3

Shift Officer-Operations:2

QC Lab In Charge:1

Officer-Commercial:1

Officer-Shipping:1

Engineer– Corporate Office, Mumbai

Engineer–Operations(For Corporate Office Mumbai): 1

Educational Qualification for HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023

In Charge -Fire: 04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety.

Officer - Fire: 04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety.

In Charge -Safety:04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety

Officer - Safety: 04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023: Max Age (In Years)

Fire/Safety/OHC/Security

In Charge -Fire: 34

Officer - Fire: 27

In Charge -Safety:34

Officer - Safety: 27

Maintenance

Maintenance Engineer -Mechanical:27

Maintenance Engineer -Electrical:27

Maintenance Engineer - Instrumentation:27

In Charge -Materials:34

Officer -Materials: 27

Officer- IT: 27

Operation

Shift In Charge - Operations:30

Shift Officer-Operations:27

QC Lab In Charge:27

Officer-Commercial: 27

Officer-Shipping:27

Engineer– Corporate Office, Mumbai

Engineer–Operations(For Corporate Office Mumbai): 30

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.



HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF

HPCL LNG Salary & Allowances

Salary Grade Pay Scale (IN INR) Cost to Company (CTC) Approx.

(IN INR) E1 40000-140000 9.35 lakhs E2(Z Class City) 50000-160000 11.69 lakhs E2 (X Class City) 50000-160000 12.77 Lakhs E3 60000-180000 14.38 lakhs

How to Apply for HPCL LNG 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-https://hplng.in/ on or before July 19, 2023.