HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023 For Professional Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

HPCL LNG Jobs 2023: Apply For Professional Posts

HPSC LNG Recruitment 2023: HPCL LNG has invited online applications for the 29 Professional Posts on its official website. Check  HPCL LNG 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023: HPCL LNG Limited (HPLNG), a subsidiary of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online applications for various Professional positions in the Employment News (08-14) July 2023. A total of 29 positions are to be filled in various sections including Fire/Safety/OHC/Security/Maintenance/Operations/Shipping and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 19, 2023. 

HPCL LNG Important Dates 2023

Closing date of application: July 19, 2023

HPCL LNG Vacancy 2023

Fire/Safety/OHC/Security
In Charge -Fire: 1
Officer - Fire: 4
In Charge -Safety:1
Officer - Safety: 1
Maintenance
Maintenance Engineer -Mechanical:3
Maintenance Engineer -Electrical:4
Maintenance Engineer - Instrumentation:3
In Charge -Materials:1
Officer -Materials:1
Officer- IT:1
Operation
Shift In Charge - Operations:3
Shift Officer-Operations:2
QC Lab In Charge:1
Officer-Commercial:1
Officer-Shipping:1
Engineer– Corporate Office, Mumbai
Engineer–Operations(For Corporate Office Mumbai): 1

Educational Qualification for HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023

In Charge -Fire: 04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety.
Officer - Fire: 04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety.
In Charge -Safety:04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety
Officer - Safety: 04 years full-time regular engineering degree in Fire/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation and Degree/Diploma in Industrial Safety

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023: Max Age (In Years)

Fire/Safety/OHC/Security
In Charge -Fire: 34
Officer - Fire: 27
In Charge -Safety:34
Officer - Safety: 27
Maintenance
Maintenance Engineer -Mechanical:27
Maintenance Engineer -Electrical:27
Maintenance Engineer - Instrumentation:27
In Charge -Materials:34
Officer -Materials: 27
Officer- IT: 27
Operation
Shift In Charge - Operations:30
Shift Officer-Operations:27
QC Lab In Charge:27
Officer-Commercial: 27
Officer-Shipping:27
Engineer– Corporate Office, Mumbai
Engineer–Operations(For Corporate Office Mumbai): 30
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.
 
HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023 - Notification PDF 

HPCL LNG Salary & Allowances

Salary Grade Pay Scale (IN INR) Cost to Company (CTC) Approx.
(IN INR)
 E1 40000-140000  9.35 lakhs
E2(Z Class City)  50000-160000  11.69 lakhs
E2 (X Class City)  50000-160000  12.77 Lakhs
E3  60000-180000  14.38 lakhs

How to Apply for HPCL LNG 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-https://hplng.in/  on or before  July 19, 2023.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of application for these posts is July 19, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have Degree/Diploma in concerned trades with additional eligibility.

What are the Jobs in HPCL LNG Recruitment 2023?

HPCL LNG Limited (HPLNG), subsidiary of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online applications for various Professional positions on its official website.

