HPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Various Manager Posts @hindustanpetroleum.com, Check Eligibility

HPCL has invited online application for the Manager and other post on its official website. Check HPCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has released notification for the 25 Manager Posts including Chief Manager / Deputy General

Manager/Assistant Manager and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 14 March 2022 to 18 April 2022.



Important Dates HPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification

Commencement of online application : 14th March 2022

Last date of online application : 18th April 2022

Vacancy Details HPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification

Chief Manager / Deputy General Manager - Engine:01

Chief Manager / Deputy General Manager –Corrosion Research: 01

Chief Manager /Deputy General Manager – Crude & Fuels Research: 01

Chief Manager /Deputy General Manager Analytical: 02

Assistant Manager/ Manager –Petrochemicals & Polymers: 03

Assistant Manager / Manager - Engine: 01

Assistant Manager / Manager – Novel Separations: 02

Assistant Manager / Manager –Catalyst Scale-up: 02

Senior Officer – Petrochemicals & Polymers: 03

Senior Officer Engine: 03

Senior Officer -Battery Research: 01

Senior Officer – Novel Separations: 02

Senior Officer – Resid Upgradation: 01

Senior Officer -Crude & Fuels Research: 01

Senior Officer -Analytical: 01

Eligibility Criteria HPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification

Educational Qualification:

Chief Manager / Deputy General Manager - Engine:Ph.D. in Combustion & Emission

Engineering/ Automobile Engineering/ Thermal Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering or other

relevant areas of Chemical Sciences

M.E. / M. Tech. in Combustion & Emission Engineering /Automobile

Engineering /Thermal Engineering / Mechanical Engineering



Chief Manager / Deputy GeneralManager –Corrosion Research: Ph.D. in Chemistry/ Chemical

Engineering/ Metallurgy with specialization in corrosion studies or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.Tech in Chemical engineering or Metallurgy

Chief Manager /Deputy General Manager – Crude & Fuels Research: Ph.D in Chemical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E. / M. Tech. in Chemical Engineering

Chief Manager /Deputy General Manager Analytical: Ph.D in Analytical/Organic/ Physical

Chemistry or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences

Assistant Manager/ Manager –Petrochemicals & Polymers: Ph.D. in Polymers / Petrochemicals /

Material Science / Polyolefin / Organic chemistry or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences

M.E. / M. Tech. in Chemical Engineering / Petrochemical / Polymer/ Plastic Technology

Assistant Manager / Manager - Engine: Ph.D.in Combustion & Emission Engineering / Automobile Engineering / Thermal Engineering / Mechanical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E. / M. Tech. in Combustion & Emission Engineering / Automobile

Engineering / Thermal Engineering /Mechanical Engineering

Assistant Manager / Manager – Novel Separations: Ph.D.in Chemical Engineering or

other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E. / M. Tech. in Chemical Engineering



Assistant Manager / Manager –Catalyst Scale-up: M.E. / M. Tech. in Chemical

Engineering

Senior Officer – Petrochemicals & Polymers: Ph.D. in Polymers / Petrochemicals /

Material Science / Polyolefin / organic chemistry or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences

Senior Officer Engine: Ph.D.in Combustion & Emission Engineering / Automobile

Engineering / Thermal Engineering / Mechanical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E. / M. Tech. in Combustion & Emission Engineering / Automobile

Engineering / Thermal Engineering /Mechanical Engineering

Senior Officer -Battery Research: Ph.D in Chemistry / Chemical Engineering / Material Science / Electrical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences

Senior Officer – Novel Separations: Ph.D in Chemical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E./M.Tech in Chemical Engineering

Senior Officer – Resid Upgradation: Ph.D in Chemical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E./M.Tech in Chemical Engineering

Senior Officer -Crude & Fuels Research: Ph.D in Chemical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E./M.Tech in Chemical Engineering

Senior Officer -Analytical: Ph.D. in Chemistry (Analytical/ Organic /Inorganic) & M.Sc & B.Sc in

relevant areas of chemical sciences

How to Apply HPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification

Candidates can apply online for these posts from 14 March 2022 to 18 April 2022. Check notification link for details in this regards.