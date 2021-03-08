HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for Drug Inspector Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Recruitment 2020 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for the Drug Inspector Post Class-II (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Health Safety & Regualation under the Department of Health & Family Welfare, H.P. through ORA. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 02 April 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Chemistry or a post-Graduate Degree in Chemistry with pharmaceutics as essential subject/Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Graduate in Medicine with additional eligibility can apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification.



Candidates willing to apply for Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Recruitment 2020 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details:

Advertisement Number : 5/3-2021

Dated : 06/03/2021

Important Date:

Last Date for Submission of Application:02 April 2021

Vacancy Details:

Drug Inspector Post Class-II: 08

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Chemistry or a post-Graduate Degree in Chemistry with pharmaceutics as essential subject of an University established in India by the Law or its equivalent qualification recognized and notified by the Central Government for such purpose or the Associateship Diploma of the Institution of Chemists (India) obtained by passing the Examination with “Analysis of Drugs and pharmaceuticals” as one of the subject. OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Graduate in Medicine of an University recognized for this purpose by the appointing authority and has had at least one year’s postgraduate training in a laboratory under (i) a Government Analyst appointed under the Act, or (ii) a Chemical Examiner, or (iii) the head of an institution specifically approved for the purpose by the appointing authority

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website of the Commission http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc on or before 02 April 2021. Check the notification link for details in this regard.