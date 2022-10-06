HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2022 (Released) at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Administrative Service CCE Call Letter Here

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the Admit Card for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check download link.

HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (Preliminary) Examination2021 on its official website. Commission is to conduct the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service on 16 October 2022.

Candidates qualified for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2021 can download their Admit Card from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

In a bid to download the HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

However, you can download the HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2022





As per the short notice released, HPPSC will be conducting the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on 16 October 2022. The prelims exam will be held in two sessions from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 02:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The e-Admit Card and instructions to the candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. You can download the Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC HPAS Admit Card 2022