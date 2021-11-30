Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HPPSC HPAS Mains Admit Card 2021 to Release Soon @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule Here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the short notice regarding  the Admit Card for HPAS (Main) Written Examination-2020  on its official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Created On: Nov 30, 2021 14:49 IST
HPPSC HPAS Mains Admit Card 2021 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will release the Admit Card for HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination-2020 shortly on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination  can check HPPSC Admit Card Updates by login into HPPSC website - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notification released,  Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination-2020 will be conducted  from 15-12-2021 to 21-12-2021 (except 20-12-2021) at Shimla. Candidates can check the detail exam schedule available on the official website. 

Candidates who have qualified for the  HP Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination-2020 should note that the e-admit card will be uploaded on the official website shortly. 
The e-admit card will display all the details including candidates Names, Roll Number, Centre of Examination and instructions for the examination. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials on the official website-http://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login.

Candidates should note that the provisional admitted candidates who have not applied for HPAS (Main) Examination-2020 are once again advised to apply upto 02-12-2021 through their respective user login IDs, thereafter link shallbe disabled and no further time will be provided.

Candidates can download their HPPSC HPAS Mains Admit Card 2021, once it is uploaded after following the steps given below. 

Process to Download: HPPSC HPAS Mains Admit Card 2021

  1. Visit the Official website of HPPSC i.e.  hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to ‘Apply Online’ Tab and click on ‘Online Application Registration’
  3. A new page will be opened - http://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login
  4. Enter your User ID and Password in the ‘Registered Applicant Sign in’ Section
  5. Login into your account
  6. Download HPPSC Admit Card

