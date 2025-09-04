Goa School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List For School Closures and Festival Breaks

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
School Holidays in September 2025: September brings a mix of celebrations and holidays for the students. While most of the schools will be working, there will be few holidays for the students to take a break and relax. 

September Holidays in Goa: The month of September offers numerous breaks for students due to various religious and cultural observances. Students and teachers can expect school closures and festive breaks. It is always advisable for students to check the official school notifications for holiday information. 

Goa School Holidays For Students

1. Milad-Un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad) – September 5, 2025

  • Declared as an important holiday in all the schools of Goa. 

2. Onam – September 5, 2025 (Restricted Holiday)

  • Celebrated mainly in Kerala, but marked as a restricted holiday in Goa. 

3.  Ganesh Chaturthi Vacation – August 26 to September 1, 2025

  • Goa schools usually have an extended break for Ganesh Chaturthi (Chavath).

Why are these holidays important For Students?

  • Balance between Studies and festivals: This break will help the students to balance their study period and also get time to enjoy the festival season. 

  • Cultural Connection: Every holiday has its own cultural significance. This allows the students to stay connected to their roots. 

  • Family Time: Students can spend some quality time with their families and get to relax. 

Goa School Holidays in September 2025: Complete List

Students can check the school holidays in Septmeber in Goa from the table below: 

Date

Day

Festival / Occasion

Holiday Type

Impact on Schools

Aug 26 – Sept 1

Tue – Mon

Ganesh Chaturthi Vacation

Term Break

Schools remain closed for regional festival

Sept 5, 2025

Friday

Milad-Un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad)

Public Holiday

Schools closed across Goa

Sept 5, 2025

Friday

Onam

Restricted Holiday

Optional leave, depends on school policy

Note: Students must check the official notification from the school regarding these holidays.

Key Highlights For The Holidays

Goa schools in September has limited holidays. Some of them include: 

  • Ganesh Chatrithi vacation is there. It is widely across various parts of India. 

  • A holiday on September 5 for Milad-Un-Nabi, with Onam as a restricted holiday on the same day.

It is important that students must keep checking with official school notifications for the holiday. 

