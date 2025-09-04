Goa School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List For School Closures and Festival Breaks

September Holidays in Goa: The month of September offers numerous breaks for students due to various religious and cultural observances. Students and teachers can expect school closures and festive breaks. It is always advisable for students to check the official school notifications for holiday information.
Goa School Holidays For Students
1. Milad-Un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad) – September 5, 2025
-
Declared as an important holiday in all the schools of Goa.
2. Onam – September 5, 2025 (Restricted Holiday)
-
Celebrated mainly in Kerala, but marked as a restricted holiday in Goa.
3. Ganesh Chaturthi Vacation – August 26 to September 1, 2025
-
Goa schools usually have an extended break for Ganesh Chaturthi (Chavath).
Why are these holidays important For Students?
-
Balance between Studies and festivals: This break will help the students to balance their study period and also get time to enjoy the festival season.
-
Cultural Connection: Every holiday has its own cultural significance. This allows the students to stay connected to their roots.
-
Family Time: Students can spend some quality time with their families and get to relax.
Goa School Holidays in September 2025: Complete List
Students can check the school holidays in Septmeber in Goa from the table below:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival / Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
Impact on Schools
|
Aug 26 – Sept 1
|
Tue – Mon
|
Ganesh Chaturthi Vacation
|
Term Break
|
Schools remain closed for regional festival
|
Sept 5, 2025
|
Friday
|
Milad-Un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad)
|
Public Holiday
|
Schools closed across Goa
|
Sept 5, 2025
|
Friday
|
Onam
|
Restricted Holiday
|
Optional leave, depends on school policy
Note: Students must check the official notification from the school regarding these holidays.
Key Highlights For The Holidays
Goa schools in September has limited holidays. Some of them include:
-
Ganesh Chatrithi vacation is there. It is widely across various parts of India.
-
A holiday on September 5 for Milad-Un-Nabi, with Onam as a restricted holiday on the same day.
It is important that students must keep checking with official school notifications for the holiday.
