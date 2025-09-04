Goa School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List For School Closures and Festival Breaks

Family Time: Students can spend some quality time with their families and get to relax.

Cultural Connection: Every holiday has its own cultural significance. This allows the students to stay connected to their roots.

Balance between Studies and festivals: This break will help the students to balance their study period and also get time to enjoy the festival season.

Why are these holidays important For Students?

Goa schools usually have an extended break for Ganesh Chaturthi (Chavath).

Celebrated mainly in Kerala, but marked as a restricted holiday in Goa.

Declared as an important holiday in all the schools of Goa.

September Holidays in Goa: The month of September offers numerous breaks for students due to various religious and cultural observances. Students and teachers can expect school closures and festive breaks. It is always advisable for students to check the official school notifications for holiday information.

Goa School Holidays in September 2025: Complete List

Students can check the school holidays in Septmeber in Goa from the table below:

Date Day Festival / Occasion Holiday Type Impact on Schools Aug 26 – Sept 1 Tue – Mon Ganesh Chaturthi Vacation Term Break Schools remain closed for regional festival Sept 5, 2025 Friday Milad-Un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad) Public Holiday Schools closed across Goa Sept 5, 2025 Friday Onam Restricted Holiday Optional leave, depends on school policy

Note: Students must check the official notification from the school regarding these holidays.

Key Highlights For The Holidays

Goa schools in September has limited holidays. Some of them include: