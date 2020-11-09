HPPSC HPAS Mains Exam 2020: Choose HPAS (Main) Examination Centre till Nov 11 @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Link Available Here

HPPSC HPAS Mains Exam 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPPSC ) has released the short notification regarding the selection of Exam Centers for HPPSC HPAS Mains Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the HPPSC HPAS Mains Exam 2020 can opt their Examination Centre and Optional Subject through the link given on the web portal. Candidates who have to appear for the HPPSC HPAS Mains Exam 2020 can check the short notification available on the official website of HPPSC-i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in

As per the short notification released by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, it will conduct the HPAS (Main) examination-2019 at Shimla and Dharamshalastation for the convenience of the candidates keeping in view the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Now all such candidates qualified for HPAS (Main) Examination-2019 now will have to opt HPAS (Main) Examination Centre and Optional Subject through their login ID. The link to change the Examination Centre and Optional Subject is active on the official website.

Candidates should note that they will have to complete the process on or before 11/11/2020: 11:59 pm. You can change the Examination Centre and Optional Subject through the link available on the official website. However, you can change the same also with the direct link given below.



