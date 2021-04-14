HPPSC Lecturer Result 2021 for (School-New) Hindi Post Out @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check List for DV Round

HPPSC Lecturer Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the written objective type examination result for the post of Lecturer (School-New) Hindi against Advertisement No. 22/2019 in the Department of Higher Education, H.P.

Commission had conducted the Written Objective Type Examination on 23.08.2020 for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer (School-New) Hindi. All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Lecturer Hindi post can check the result available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission -hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has uploaded the list of qualified candidates on its official website. Candidates qualified in the written objective type examination now will have to appear for the evaluation of 15 marks subject to their eligibility.

Candidates qualified for the Evaluation round should note that Commission will upload the call letters for evaluation on the official website of the in the due course of time. All such candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Lecturer (School-New) Hindi, Class-III (Non-Gazetted) in the Department of Higher Education, H.P against Advertisement No. 22/2019 can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: HPPSC Lecturer Result 2021 for (School-New) Hindi, Class-III Post