HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Mains Exam 2023: Online Link Activated at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Mains Schedule

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the online application schedule for the Naib-Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Mains Exam 2023 : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the online application schedule for the Naib-Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination on its official website. Commission has activated the online apply link for the Naib-Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination-2021. All those candidates who have qualified in the Naib Tehsildar Preliminary Examination-2022 can download HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Mains Exam 2023 update from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

You can download the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Mains Exam 2023 Update directly through the link given below.

Link To Download: HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Mains Exam 2023





It is noted that earlier HPPSC has declared the list of candidates qualified in the Naib-Tehsildar (Prelims) Written Examination on its official website. As per the selection process for the Naib-Tehsildar post, candidates qualified in the prelims exam will have to fill the application form for the mains exam for the same.

Now Commission ahs activated the online apply link for the Naib-Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination-2021. The closing date for online application for Naib Tehsildar post is 20th January, 2023.

Commission has also released the tentative Date sheet for Naib-Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination on its official website.

Commission will be conducting the Naib Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination from 21-24 February 2023 as per the schedule mentioned below.

Candidates qualified in the prelims exam can download the Naib-Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination Date Sheet and other updates from the official website after following the steps given below.

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Mains Exam 2023: Process To Download