HPPSC Exam Schedule 2022 Out for Naib Tehsildar, ADO & Others @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

HPPSC has released the tentative schedule for various posts including Naib Tehsildar & Others on its official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Screening Exam Schedule 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the tentative schedule for various posts including Naib Tehsildar, ADO & Others. Commission has released the details schedule of examinations including Screening Tests (both CBT and non-CBT) for the month of April and May 2022.



All such candidates who have applied successfully for interview round for these posts can download the HPPSC Screening Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, HPPSC will conduct the CBT for the Agriculture Development Officer on 06.04.2022. The Descriptive/offline exam for the Assistant District Attorney will be held on 17.04.2022.

Commission will conduct the Preliminary exam for Naib Tehsildar post on 15.05.2022.Candidates should note that the Preliminary exam for Naib Tehsildar post will be conducted through Offline mode.

You can download the PDF of the details HPPSC Screening Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Screening Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page. Click on the link-Press Note - Tentative schedule of Examinations and Screening Tests (both CBT and non-CBT) for the months of April and May, 2022. on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF Link of HPPSC Screening Exam Schedule 2022. Download and save the same for your future reference.

You can download the HPPSC Screening Exam Schedule 2022 directly with the link given below.