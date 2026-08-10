HPRCA Teacher Result 2026 Out: Download Result PDF For Teacher History Post Here, Check DV Details

HPRCA Teacher History Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) on August 10, has officially announced the result for the post of Teacher History Post Code-26025 on its official website. The result of

Computer Based Screening Test for the recruitment of Teacher History Post has been published in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates for the next round which is Document Verification. HPRCA Teacher History Result 2026 Download Link The candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Teacher History Post can download the result pdf through the official website of HPRCA. The direct link to download the result pdf is available below and you can download the same directly through the link- HPRCA Teacher History Result 2026 Direct Link What's Next After HPRCA Teacher History Result 2026?

As per the selection process for the post of Teacher History Post Code-26025, all the candidates shortlisted in written exam are able to appear in the Document Verification round. Candidates will have to bring all the crucial documents including educational, category certificates and others as mentioned and submitted during the online application process for the History Teacher posts. The candidates will have to bring all the original eligibility related documents, 02 sets of self- attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded Application Form. The HPRCA will conduct the document verification for all the shortlisted candidates from August 16, 2026 onwards. How to download the HPRCA Teacher History Result 2026? Candidates can easily download the HPRCA Teacher History Result 2026 pdf from the official website by following the steps given below.

First, visit the official website hprca.hp.gov.in.

On the homepage, in the Latest section, click on "Press note regarding the result of CBT for the post of Teacher History Post Code-26025 on the home page.

A new page will open; where you will get the pdf of the result pdf

Download the result pdf in a new window.

Save the same for future reference. HPRCA Teacher History Document Verification 2026 Schedule The schedule for document verification for all the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the official website of HPRCA in due course of time. The candidates will also be intimated through their respective email Id's as made available/provided by the candidates to the HPRCA. Candidates should note that no separate call letter will be sent by post in this regard. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest update in this regard.