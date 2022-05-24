Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @hpsc.gov.in: 20 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 27 May onwards

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for hpsc.gov.in for 20 vacancies. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: May 24, 2022 16:43 IST
Modified On: May 24, 2022 16:46 IST
HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022
HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Development Officer (Farm Implements) in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana against the advertisement number 12 of 2022. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022 online application form from 27 May onwards. The last date of submitting the online application is 16 June 2022. A total of 20 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 27 May 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 16 June 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application fee: 16 June 2022

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Agriculture Development Officer (Farm Implements) - 20  Posts

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

Candidate should have a graduation or equivalent qualification from a recognized university. 

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

Candidates should have an age limit between 17 to 35 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms. 

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022 Salary 

Pay Matrix Level- 6 (Rs 35400-l12400)

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be done on the basis of written. 

Download HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022 Notification 

Apply Online

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online from 27 May to 16 June 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS Male/Transman - Rs. 1000/- 

EWS/OBC/General/SC/ST/Female Transman - Rs. 250/-

FAQ

What is the last date for submission of the online application for HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022?

16 June 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022?

20.

What is the starting date for HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022?

27 May 2022.
