HPSC HCS Result 2023 Declared at hpsc.gov.in: Download Prelims Roll Number PDF

HPSC HCS Result 2023 has been announced by the Haryana Public Service Commission. Check Direct Link to Download Haryana HCS Result PDF.

HPSC HCS Result 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) declared the result of the Haryana Civil Service (Ex.Br.) & other Allied Services Preliminary Exam 2022. Those who appeared in Haryana HCS Exam can download HPSC Result from the official website i.e. hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC HCS Result 2023

The candidates can download HPSC HCS 2023 Result through the provided link in this article. Candidates can click on the result PDF and check the roll numbers of all the shortlisted candidates.

HPSC HCS Result PDF Download Here

HPSC HCS Result Overview 2023

The important details regarding the result is available in the table below:

Name of the Exam Body Haryana Public Service Commission Exam Name HCS (Ex.Br.) & other Allied Services Preliminary Examination - 2022 Post Name HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Service Posts such as DSP, ETO, DFSC, ‗A‘ Class Tehsildar, ARCS, AETO, BDPO, TM, DFSO, AEO and ‗A‘ Class Naib Tehsildar Number of Vacancies 95 Selection process Prelims exam, Mains Exam and Interview HPSC HCS Prelims Exam date 21 May 2023 HCS Prelims Result 2023 09th June 2023 (Declared)

How to Download HCS Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the HPSC

Step 2: Go to ‘Result’ Section

Step 3: Click on ‘Result for the Posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination - 2022’

Step 4: Download Haryana HCS Result PDF

Step 5: Check roll numbers of selected candidates

HPSC HCS Mains Exam 2023

The candidates whose roll number is on the list will be required to appear for the main exam. Haryana Civil Service (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services Mains Examination will be conducted on August 12 and 13, 2023.

HCS Cut Off Marks 2023

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will prepare the cutoff marks of the candidates on the basis of a number of vacancies, the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, and difficulty level of exam.

Category of the candidates. The cut-off marks are important to determine the minimum qualifying marks required for the next stage of the HCS selection process.

Details mentioned on HPSC HCS Result 2023

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Category

Qualification Status

Marks

While preparing the result due care has been taken. However, any inadvertent error cannot be ruled out. The Commission reserves its right to rectify a rly error at a later stage'. The said result has been prepared after taking into consideration all the objections received from the candidate's question-answer key, published by the Commission on its website.