HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022 (Out) for 1508 Various Posts @hpsssb.hp, Check Admit Card Update

Himachal Pradesh SSC has released the detail exam scohedule for the various posts on its official website-hpsssb.Download PDF here.

HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022 : Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the detail exam schedule for the various posts including Laboratory Assistant, Inspector Legal Metrology, JE, Clerk, Lineman, Developer and others on its official website. Commission will conduct the written screening  test for 21 August 2022 onwards. 
All such candidates who applied successfully for the above 1508 posts released earlier can check the written Screening Test schedule through the official website of HPSSC.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in. 

However you can download the HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022 for various posts directly from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022

According to the short notice released, the screening test for the Laboratory Assistant
(Chemistry & Toxicology) and Law Officer Grade-II will be conduced on 21 August 2022. 

Exam for Inspector Legal Metrology and Market Supervisor will be held on 28 August 2022. Exam for Workshop Instructor (Electrical) and Draughtsman will be conducted on 04 September 2022.

You can check the HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022 from the  table given below. 

Name of Post  Date of Exam
Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology), Law Officer Grade-II 21.08.2022
Inspector Legal Metrology,Market Supervisor  28.08.2022
Workshop Instructor (Electrical),Draughtsman 04.09.2022
Junior Engineer (Civil), Electrician (M&T)  10.09.2022
Electrician Power House Electrical (PHE), Fitter (Hyd. Mech.) 11.09.2022 
Clerk  18.09.2022
Lineman, Sub Station Attendant 25.09.2022
Franking Machine Attendant, Perfusionist 27.09.2022
Press Duftry, Developer 28.09.2022

Please check the HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022 for details of the exam schedule/session/Post Code and others updates.

How to Download HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022

  1. Visit the official website.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the subject section on the  home page.
  3. Click on the  link displaying-Press Note regarding the fixation of Written Objective Type Screening Tests for Variation Post Codes vide Advt No. 38-2/2022 dated 24-06-2022 on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the exam schedule in a new window.
  5. Download HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022 and save it for future reference.

