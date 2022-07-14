HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022 (Out) for 1508 Various Posts @hpsssb.hp, Check Admit Card Update

Himachal Pradesh SSC has released the detail exam scohedule for the various posts on its official website-hpsssb.Download PDF here.

HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022 : Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the detail exam schedule for the various posts including Laboratory Assistant, Inspector Legal Metrology, JE, Clerk, Lineman, Developer and others on its official website. Commission will conduct the written screening test for 21 August 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who applied successfully for the above 1508 posts released earlier can check the written Screening Test schedule through the official website of HPSSC.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

However you can download the HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022 for various posts directly from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the screening test for the Laboratory Assistant

(Chemistry & Toxicology) and Law Officer Grade-II will be conduced on 21 August 2022.

Exam for Inspector Legal Metrology and Market Supervisor will be held on 28 August 2022. Exam for Workshop Instructor (Electrical) and Draughtsman will be conducted on 04 September 2022.

Name of Post Date of Exam Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology), Law Officer Grade-II 21.08.2022 Inspector Legal Metrology,Market Supervisor 28.08.2022 Workshop Instructor (Electrical),Draughtsman 04.09.2022 Junior Engineer (Civil), Electrician (M&T) 10.09.2022 Electrician Power House Electrical (PHE), Fitter (Hyd. Mech.) 11.09.2022 Clerk 18.09.2022 Lineman, Sub Station Attendant 25.09.2022 Franking Machine Attendant, Perfusionist 27.09.2022 Press Duftry, Developer 28.09.2022

Please check the HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022 for details of the exam schedule/session/Post Code and others updates.

How to Download HPSSC Exam Schedule 2022