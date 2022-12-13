HPSSC JE Provisional Key 2022 (Out) at hpsssb.hp.gov.in: Raise Objection, If Any Till Dec 19

Himachal Pradesh SSC has released the answer key of the exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Archaeology) on its official website-hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPSSC JE Provisional Answer Key 2022: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) or HPSSSB has released the answer key of the exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Archaeology) on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Archaeology) Post Code-1004 can download the Provisional Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website-hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The Junior Engineer (Archaeology) answer key is also available below and you can download the same after clicking the link directly.

Direct Link To Download: HPSSC JE Provisional Answer Key 2022





HPSSC has conducted the written exam for the Junior Engineer (Archaeology) Post Code-1004 on 11 December 2022.

Now PDF of the provisional answer key for the Junior Engineer (Archaeology) is available on its official website. Candidates appeared in the exam can download the Answer Key and they can raise their objections, if any through the official website.

Candidates can submit the documentary proof in support of their answers personally or by post to the office of the commission on or before 19 December 2022. Candidates are required to provide their login credentials including post name/post code/Roll Number and Question Booklet series during raising their objection.



Process to Download: HPSSC JE Provisional Answer Key 2022