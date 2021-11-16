HPSSSB TGT Non-Medical Final Result 2021 Released @hpsssb.hp.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

HPSSSB TGT Non-Medical Final Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSSB) has released the final result for the recruitment to the post of TGT (Non-Medical) (on contract basis) Post Code: 794 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the HPSSSB TGT Non-Medical Exam can download their final results through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The written test was held on 30 November 2021 at various exam centers in which 6636 candidates appeared and 2108 candidates remained absent. The evaluation process for the said exam was conducted w.e.f. 30.06.2021 to 05.07.2021. The Commission has compiled the final result of 144 posts of TGT (Non-Medical) (on contract basis) Post Code: 794. The result can be downloaded followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download HPSSSB TGT Non-Medical Final Result 2021?

Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e.hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Notification regarding the final result for the Post of TGT (Non-Medical) (on contract basis) Post Code: 794 (New) (Date: 16 Nov 2021)’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a PDF. Download HPSSSB TGT Non-Medical Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download HSSC TGT Non Medical Final Result 2021