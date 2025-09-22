HPU Result 2025 OUT at hpuniv.ac.in, Download Himachal Pradesh University UG and PG Marksheet

HPU Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BSc Nursing, MBBS, MSc, BDS and other exams. Himachal Pradesh University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- hpuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their HPU result 2025 pdf through their registration number. Himachal Pradesh University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Himachal Pradesh University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their HPU results on the official website of the University- hpuniv.ac.in. Himachal Pradesh University Result 2025 Click here Steps to Check HPU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BSc Nursing, MBBS, MSc, BDS and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the HPU results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- hpuniv.ac.in Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ segment given in the menu bar. Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Result PDF will open. Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to HUP Student Portal Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Himachal Pradesh University Results 2025 for various semester examinations. Course Result Link MBBS final year Part-I examinations held in March, 2025 Click here BDS 4th year examinations held in March, 2025 Click here BDS 2nd year examinations held in March, 2025 Click here BAMS 4th year examinations held in February, 2025 Click here BAMS 3rd year examinations held in February, 2025 Click here BAMS 1st Prof. examinations held in February, 2025 Click here MBBS Final Prof. (Part-II) old syllabus examinations held in March, 2025 Click here MBBS Final Prof. (Part-II) examinations held in March, 2025 Click here