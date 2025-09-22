IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
HPU Result 2025 OUT at hpuniv.ac.in, Download Himachal Pradesh University UG and PG Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 22, 2025, 16:23 IST

HPU Result 2025 OUT: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- hpuniv.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the HPU result.

HPU Result 2025
HPU Result 2025

HPU Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BSc Nursing, MBBS, MSc, BDS and other exams. Himachal Pradesh University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- hpuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their HPU result 2025 pdf through their registration number.

Himachal Pradesh University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Himachal Pradesh University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their HPU results on the official website of the University- hpuniv.ac.in.

Himachal Pradesh University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check HPU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BSc Nursing, MBBS, MSc, BDS and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the HPU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- hpuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Result’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Result PDF will open.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Direct Links to HUP Student Portal Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Himachal Pradesh University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Link

MBBS final year Part-I examinations held in March, 2025

Click here

BDS 4th year examinations held in March, 2025

Click here

BDS 2nd year examinations held in March, 2025

Click here

BAMS 4th year examinations held in February, 2025

Click here

BAMS 3rd year examinations held in February, 2025

Click here

BAMS 1st Prof. examinations held in February, 2025

Click here

MBBS Final Prof. (Part-II) old syllabus examinations held in March, 2025

Click here

MBBS Final Prof. (Part-II) examinations held in March, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Himachal Pradesh University

Himachal Pradesh University is located in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. It was established in the year 1970. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University has a total of 13 faculties, 11 of which comprise 52 departments and 5 centres and institutes, which run 132 academic programs. 

Himachal Pradesh University: Highlights

University Name

Himachal Pradesh University

Established

1970

Location

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

HPU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

