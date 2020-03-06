HSSC 11/2019 Answer Key 2020 Released @hssc.gov.in, Download HSSC LDC, UDC, and Other Exam Answer Key

HSSC 11/2019 Answer Key 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission, today, has released the answer key of Online Written Examination (CBT), held on 24 February to 29 February, for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Software Developer, Divisional Accountant and Upper Divisional Clerk (Field Cadre), against advertisement number 11/2019. All candidates who have appeared in HSSC LDC Exam can download HSSC Answer Key from official website www.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC 11/2019 Answer Key PDF Links are also given below. Candidates can download HSSC Answer Key for all shifts through the links.

HSSC Answer Key for 11/2019 for the exam held on 01, 02 and 03 March for the post such as Junior Accountant, Section Officer Account, Store Assistant and Protection Assistant will also be released on HSSC website in due course.

Candidates can also submit objection against any answer by visiting the link given below and filling up the required details.

HSSC Objection Link

Answer key for the Post of Lower Divisional Clerk (Field Cadre) Cat. No. 13 (3rd Slot) 29.02.2020

Answer key for the Post of Lower Divisional Clerk (Field Cadre) Cat. No. 13 (2nd Slot) 29.02.2020

Answer key for the Post of Lower Divisional Clerk (Field Cadre) Cat. No. 13 (1st Slot) 29.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (Head Office Cadre) Cat. No.16 (3rd Slot ) 28.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (Head Office Cadre) Cat. No.16 (2nd Slot ) 28.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (Head Office Cadre) Cat. No.16 (1st Slot ) 28.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (Head Office Cadre) Cat. No. 16 (1st Slot) 28.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Junior System Engineer Cat. No. 26 (3rd Slot) 27.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Junior System Engineer Cat. No. 26 (2nd Slot) 27.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Junior System Engineer Cat. No. 26 (1st Slot) 27.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk Cat. No. 26 (3rd Slot) 26.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk Cat. No. 26 (2nd Slot) 26.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk Cat. No. 26 (1st Slot) 26.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk Cat. No. 04 (3rd Slot) 25.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk Cat. No. 04 (2nd Slot) 25.02.2020

Answer Key for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk Cat. No. 04 (1st Slot) 25.02.2020

Answer key for the post of Upper Divisional Clerk (Field Cadre) Cat. No. 14 (3rd Slot) 24.02.2019

Answer key for the post of Divisional Accountant , Cat. No.09 (2nd Slot) 24.02.2019

Answer key for the post of Junior Software Developer (1st Slot) 24.02.2019

How to Download HSSC 11/2019 Answer Key 2020

Go to official website of HSSC hssc.gov.in Click on the Link given for the HSSC Answer Key given below A PDF will open , check HSSC Answer Key Submit Objection, if any From one time entry a user may submit maximum objection on this form. If user closes the window or click on close the window button, then user would not be able to submit objection using same roll number.

After considering all the objections, HSSC will announce the 11/2019 Result on its official website.