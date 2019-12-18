HSSC Clerk Result 2019 out @hssc.gov.in, Check Merit List, Cut Off Marks and Latest Updates Here

HSSC Clerk Result 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Clerk Result 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 against the advertisement number 05/2019 can download their result through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 was conducted from 21 to 23 September 2019 at various exam centres in 5 shifts. The website of Haryana Staff Selection is not opening due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to keep calm and check the result later.

As per updates, the commission has released the result along with the cut off marks. Candidates can check the cut marks and merit list on the official website of HSSC. Candidates will have to enter Login ID and Password for downloading Haryana HSSC Clerk Result 2019 from the official website.

This exam is being to recruit 4858 vacancies of clerk all over India. For which, around 10 Lakhs of candidates appeared in the exam.

Process to Download HSSC Clerk Result 2019

Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e. hssc.gov.in.

Click on the HSSC Clerk Result 2019 flashing on the homepage.

Candidates are required to enter the application number, date of birth and click on the submit button.

The HSSC Clerk Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can save HSSC Clerk Result 2019 for future reference.

HSSC Clerk Result 2019

Highlights:

Advertisement Number: 05/2019

Vacancies: 4858

Post Name: Clerk

Date of Release of Notification for HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: 20 June 2019

Start Date of Submission of Online Application for HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: 24 June 2019

Last Date of Submission of Online Application for HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: 30 July 2019

Last date for depositing application fee for HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: 2 August 2019

HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019 Release Date: 11 October 2019

HSSC Clerk 2019 Objection Date: 15 October 2019

Latest Government Jobs:

Army Recruitment Rally 2020 All India Schedule: Check Eligibility and Complete Application Process Here

BSMFC Recruitment 2020: 243 Vacancies for Recovery Agent Posts, 10th Pass Apply