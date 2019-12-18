BSMFC Recruitment 2020: 243 Vacancies for Recovery Agent Posts, 10th Pass Apply

BSMFC Recruitment 2019: Bihar State Minorities Finances Corporation Limited (Patna), has invited applications for the recruitment of Recovery Agent Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 20 January 2020
BSMFC Vacancy Details
Recovery Agent – 243 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Recovery Agent Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Minimum Matriculation
- Should be a resident of Bihar
Age Limit:
Minimum 18 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
How to Apply for BSMFC Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "Bihar State Minority Financial Corporation Ltd., 34, Abdul Qayyum Ansari Memorial Bhavan, Harding Road (Ali Imam Path), Patna, Bihar 800001, India" latest by 20 January 2020.
BSMFC Recruitment Notification 2020
