JIPMER Recruitment 2020, 107 Vacancies for JE, Nursing Officer and Other Posts, Apply @jipmer.edu.in

JIPMER Recruitment 2020: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has invited applications for the post of Group B and Group C. The eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website from 18 December 2019 to 20 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application Submission – 18 December 2019 (Wednesday) 11.00 A.M

Last Date of Online Application Submission - 20 January 2020 (Monday) till 04.30 P.M

JIPMER Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 107

Group B - 104 Posts

Nursing Officer- 85 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technologist – 15 Posts

Junior Engineer (Air Conditioning) – 1 Post

Physical Instructor – 1 Post

Psychiatric Nurse – 1 Post

Electronics Assistant (Workshop) – 1 Post

Group C - 3 Posts

EEG Technician – 1 Post

Uro Technician – 1 Post

Dental Mechanic – 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Group B and Group C Posts

Group B

Nursing Officer- Degree OR Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution and Registered as Nurse and Midwife under Indian Nursing council Act 1947/ any State Nursing Council

Medical Laboratory Technologist – Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Science with 2 years relevant experience.

Junior Engineer (Air Conditioning) – 1 Post

Physical Instructor – 10 +2 or equivalent from a recognized board and Degree in Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) from a recognized University or its equivalent

Psychiatric Nurse – Degree in Nursing or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution, Registered Nurse and Midwife under INC Act 1947, Diploma in Psychiatry Nursing from a recognized Institution and Three years experience as Staff Nurse in a recognized Hospital/Institution

Electronics Assistant (Workshop) – Degree in Engineering in Electronics or Electrical from a recognized University/Institution or equivalent. (OR) Diploma in Engineering in Electronics or Electrical (3 years) from a recognized Institute. Two years experience in maintenance of electronic equipment.

Group C

EEG Technician – Degree in Neuro Technology from a recognized University/Institution or equivalent. (OR) i) Two years Diploma in Neuro technology from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent. ii) One year experience in handling EEG Machines in a Hospital. (OR) i)10+2 with sciences as a subject from a recognized Board University or equivalent. ii)Three years experience in handling EEG Machines in a Hospital.

Uro Technician – Diploma in Radiography/Radiographic Science (2 Years course) from a recognized Institution / University or equivalent; AND ii)Two years experience in operating ultrasound and C-arm image intensifier machines in a Hospital (OR) Degree in Medical Radiation Technology from a recognized University/Institution or Equivalent (OR) Degree in Allied Health Science in Urology (3 Years course) and One year experience in operating ultrasound and C-arm image intensifier machines in a Hospital (OR) Degree in Allied Health Science in Urology (4 Years Course)

Dental Mechanic – Matriculation or its equivalent ii) Must have worked as Dental Mechanic in a hospital or with a well established Dentist for a period of not less than 2 years (OR) Two years experience in Prosthetic Laboratory work

Age Limit

Nursing Officer, Psychiatric Nurse, Electronics Assistant– 35 Years

Other Posts – 27 Years

How to Apply for JIPMER Jobs 2020

Log on to link in the Home page https:://www.jipmer.edu.in and navigate to the link “Apply on-line to the post of Group B & C – 2019”. Read the Advertisement in detail and instructions carefully. The candidate should acquaint himself/herself with all requirements with regard to filling up the application on-line.

JIPMER Recruitment Notification

JIPMER Online Application

Application Fees: