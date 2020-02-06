HSSC Clerk Result 2019-20 Declared @hssc.gov.in, DV Round from 17 and 18 Feb

HSSC Clerk Result 2019-20: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the additional result of written examination for the post of Clerk. Candidates can download HSSC Clerk Result PDF from HSSC official website www.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Clerk Result PDF for additional candidates is also given below. Candidates can check the roll number of shortlisted candidates through the link.

HSSC Clerk Result Download PDF 2019-20

1000+ candidates are shortlisted in the exam. Qualified candidates will now have to appear for the scrutiny of documents. HSSC DV Round will be held on 17 and 18 February 2020 at 09.00 A.M. in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form.

Also, the shortlisted candidates, who were absent for Scrutiny of Documents from 07 to 21 January 2020, may also come for Scrutiny of Documents on 19 February 2020 in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

Earlier, HSSC Result for Clerk was released on 18 December 2019. As per the official notice “Incontinuation of earlier notice dated 18.12.2019 and on the basis of written examination held on 21.09.2019, 22.09.2019 and 23.09.2019 for the post of Clerk for various Boards/Corporations/Departments, Haryana Against Advt. No. 05/2019, Cat No. 01 the candidates bearing following Roll Nos. have also been called for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligible candidates and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules”.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission had the online applications for recruitment for 4858 posts of Clerks (Group C), against advertisement number 5/2019.