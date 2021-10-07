HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 Out: Download PDF @hssc.gov.in, PST From 11 October

HSSC Female Constable Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has published the result of the written exam for the post of Female Constable. The exam was held 18 and 19 September 2021. Candidates who appeared in HSSC Female Constable Exam can download HSSC Result from the official website - hssc.gov.in. HSSC Female Constable Result Link is available in this article for the convenience of the candidates.

HSSC Female Constable Answer Key Download Link

HSSC Female Constable PST 2021

Shortlisted candidates, whose roll number is available in the list, will now appear for PST (Physical Screening Test). HSSC PST of the selected candidates will be held from 11 October 2021 to 13 October 2021. The candidates can download HSSC Result from the website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in of the Commission from 08 December 2021 and report at the venue as per schedule mentioned in the admit card for Physical Screening Test.

The candidates can download HSSC Constable Physical Admit Card from the official website from 08 October 2021.

Candidates are advised to download two copies of original admit card (not to be photostated) and to be brought at the time of PST.

How to Download HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 ?

Visit HSSC website - hssc.gov.in and go to ‘Result’ Section Now, click on the result link ‘Result of Written examination (Knowledge Test) and notice to candidates for PST (Physical Screening Test) for the post of Female Constable (GD), Category No. 02’ Download HSSC Female Constable Result PDF Check Roll Numbers of selected candidates

Those who qualify in the physical exam will be called for scrutiny of documents.