HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 Released @hssc.gov.in, Raise Objections if any from 18 Nov onwards

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 has been released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Check Answer Key Download Link, Representation Details, Easy Steps to raise objections, and other details here.

HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Male Constable in Commando Wing (Group C) of the Police department. The candidates who appeared in the HSSC Male Constable Exam 2021 against the Advt No. 02/2021 can download their answer keys through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

The written test for the various post of Male Constable (Commando Wing) against Advt. No.2/2021 was conducted on 14 November 2021 at the various exam centers. The candidates the answer keys through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission website. i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. of the above said written examination. If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her query/objection.

The facility for raising objections will be available from 18 to 20 November 2021 upto 5.00 P.M. Thereafter no objection will be entertained by the Commission. The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with the name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Session, Set Code, and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered.

How to Raise Objections against HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in. Click on the “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 02/2021 Male Constable (Commando Wing) (EXAM DATE 14.11.2021 (Evening Session))” button. The objection raised by any candidate by any other means will not be entertained.

This drive is being done to recruit 520 Vacancies. The final answer keys will be released after the evaluation of the provisional answer keys representation. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. The candidates can directly download HSSC Male Constable Answer Key 2021 by clicking on the above link.