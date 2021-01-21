HSSC Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 Anytime @hssc.gov.in, Check Expected Admit Card Release Date & Latest Updates Here

HSSC Pharmacist Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is going to conduct the Pharmacist exam on 31 January 2021 at various districts of Haryana as per schedule. All those candidates who are eagerly waiting for HSSC Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 will be able to download their call letters through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

According to the latest release, The commission will release the HSSC Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 on 22 January 2021 onwards. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website of HSSC for latest updates. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly. No separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through the post.

HSSC Pharmacist Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 31 January 2021 in Evening Session from 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M. All candidates will have to report by 01:00 P.M at the exam centre. The centre details will be available on the admit card. All candidates are advised to check all details on the admit card and reach at the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates will be able to download HSSC Pharmacist Admit Card 2021 through this article, once it is released at the official website.

HSSC Pharmacist 2021 Exam Pattern

HSSC Pharmacist Exam 2021 will be of 90 Marks. The examination for the said post will comprise of 90 multiple choice question of 90 minutes duration and divided into two portions comprising General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and Concerned or Relevant Subject, History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana. Each question will carry equal marks.

HSSC Pharmacist 2021 Exam Instructions

The commission will release the important HSSC Pharmacist 2021 Exam Instructions on its website which should be gone through before coming for exam.

Candidates appearing in the HSSC Pharmacist 2021 Exam are required to carry admit card along with a photo identity card on the day of exam failing of which mean the candidature of the candidate will be cancelled.